2021 Virginia general election results (live updates)

WTOP Staff

November 2, 2021, 4:04 AM

Virginia’s general election results will be posted as they come in after the polls close Tuesday at 7 p.m.

See more local results on the Virginia local election results page.

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

House of Delegates

District 2

District 10

District 13

District 18

District 28

District 31

District 32

District 33

District 34

District 35

District 36

District 37

District 38

District 39

District 40

District 41

District 42

District 43

District 44

District 45

District 47

District 48

District 49

District 50

District 51

District 52

District 53

District 67

District 86

District 87

District 88

