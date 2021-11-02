2021 Virginia local election results

Here are the results of some local races in Virginia. An asterisk (*) indicates an incumbent. Leading candidates are in…

Here are the results of some local races in Virginia.

An asterisk (*) indicates an incumbent. Leading candidates are in bold.

This page will update when results come in after the polls close at 7 p.m.

You can see the results of statewide races in the following:

Alexandria

Mayor

Annetta Catchings (R) –

Justin Wilson (D)* –

City Council

Vote for up to six

Darryl Nirenberg – Canek Aguirre* – Sarah Bagley – John Taylor Chapman* – Alyia Smith-Parker Gaskins – Amy Jackson* – R. Kirk McPike – Glenda Gail Parker – Florence M. King –

School Board

Vote for up to three depending on district

District A District B District C Michelle Rief* – Deanna Ohlandt – A.M. Boyle – Willie Bailey Sr. – Jacinta Greene* – Ashley E. Simpson Baird – Bridget Shea Westfall – Tammy S. Ignacio – Deborah J. Ash – PreeAnn Johnson – Kelly Carmichael Booz – Ricardo N. “Coach Rico” Roberts – Abdel S. Elnoubi – W. Christopher Harris – Meagan L. Alderton –

Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Porter and Sheriff Sean Casey are unopposed.

Arlington County

County Board

Vote for one

Takis P. Karantonis (D)* –

Audrey Clement (I) –

Adam Theo (I) –

Michael T. Cantwell (I) –

School Board

Vote for one

Major M. Webb –

Mary B. Kadera –

$38.7 million for Metro and other transportation projects – $6.8 million for parks and recreation – $17.035 million for infrastructure, including neighborhood conservation and improvements in the Court House area – $23 million for capital improvements in the schools –

Fairfax County

$360 million for capital improvement in schools –

Falls Church

City Council

Choose up to four

David F. Snyder* – Deborah “Debbie” Schantz-Hiscott* – Marybeth D. Connelly* – Stuart M. Whitaker – Carolyn S. Lian – Scott C. Diaz –

School Board

Choose up to four

Ilya Shapiro – Lori Silverman – Jerrod Anderson – Courtney Mooney – David Ortiz – Kathleen Tysse – Tate Gould –

Loudoun County

Purcellville Town Council

Vote for one

Erin K. Rayner –

Sean MacDonald –

Mayor Town of Round Hill

Scott T. Ramsey –

Write-in –

Round Hill Town Council

Vote for not more than three

Paula G. James –

Jesse P. Howe –

Write-in –

Mayor of Middleburg

Trowbridge M. “Bridge” Littleton –

Write-in –

Middleburg Town Council

Vote for not more than four

Cindy C. Pearson –

Peter A. Leonard-Morgan –

C. Darlene Kirk –

Morris E. “Bud” Jacobs –

Write-in –

Bond question

$7,190,000 for public safety projects – $135,026,000 for school projects – $68,243,000 for transportation projects –

Manassas City

Commissioner of the Revenue

Stacia Jennings –

Tim Demeria –

Treasurer

Anna Phillips –

Patricia Richie-Folks* –

City Council

Vote for one

Lynn Forkell Greene –

David Farajollahl* –

Prince William County

Haymarket Town Council

Mary A. Ramirez –

Edward L. Robinson Jr. –

Stafford County

Board of Supervisors

Vote for one in your district

Aquia District Falmouth District Garrisonville District Hartwood District Paul V. Milde III – Monica L. Gary – M.G. “Meg” Bohmke* – Sandy S. Cole – Barton M. “Bart” Randall – R. Pamela Yeung – Darrell E. English – Keith D. Jones –

School Board

Vote for one in your district