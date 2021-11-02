2021 Virginia local election results

Here are the results of some local races in Virginia.
An asterisk (*) indicates an incumbent. Leading candidates are in bold.
- Alexandria
- Arlington County
- Fairfax County
- Falls Church
- Loudoun County
- Manassas City
- Prince William County
- Stafford County
You can see the results of statewide races in the following:
Alexandria
Mayor
- Annetta Catchings (R) –
- Justin Wilson (D)* –
City Council
Vote for up to six
|Darryl Nirenberg –
Canek Aguirre* –
Sarah Bagley –
|John Taylor Chapman* –
Alyia Smith-Parker Gaskins –
Amy Jackson* –
|R. Kirk McPike –
Glenda Gail Parker –
Florence M. King –
School Board
Vote for up to three depending on district
|District A
|District B
|District C
|Michelle Rief* –
Deanna Ohlandt –
A.M. Boyle –
Willie Bailey Sr. –
Jacinta Greene* –
|Ashley E. Simpson Baird –
Bridget Shea Westfall –
Tammy S. Ignacio –
Deborah J. Ash –
PreeAnn Johnson –
Kelly Carmichael Booz –
Ricardo N. “Coach Rico” Roberts –
|Abdel S. Elnoubi –
W. Christopher Harris –
Meagan L. Alderton –
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Porter and Sheriff Sean Casey are unopposed.
Arlington County
County Board
Vote for one
- Takis P. Karantonis (D)* –
- Audrey Clement (I) –
- Adam Theo (I) –
- Michael T. Cantwell (I) –
School Board
Vote for one
- Major M. Webb –
- Mary B. Kadera –
Bond questions
- $38.7 million for Metro and other transportation projects –
- $6.8 million for parks and recreation –
- $17.035 million for infrastructure, including neighborhood conservation and improvements in the Court House area –
- $23 million for capital improvements in the schools –
Fairfax County
Bond question
$360 million for capital improvement in schools –
Falls Church
City Council
Choose up to four
|David F. Snyder* –
Deborah “Debbie” Schantz-Hiscott* –
Marybeth D. Connelly* –
|Stuart M. Whitaker –
Carolyn S. Lian –
Scott C. Diaz –
School Board
Choose up to four
|Ilya Shapiro –
Lori Silverman –
Jerrod Anderson –
Courtney Mooney –
|David Ortiz –
Kathleen Tysse –
Tate Gould –
Loudoun County
Purcellville Town Council
Vote for one
- Erin K. Rayner –
- Sean MacDonald –
Mayor Town of Round Hill
- Scott T. Ramsey –
- Write-in –
Round Hill Town Council
Vote for not more than three
- Paula G. James –
- Jesse P. Howe –
- Write-in –
Mayor of Middleburg
- Trowbridge M. “Bridge” Littleton –
- Write-in –
Middleburg Town Council
Vote for not more than four
- Cindy C. Pearson –
- Peter A. Leonard-Morgan –
- C. Darlene Kirk –
- Morris E. “Bud” Jacobs –
- Write-in –
Bond question
- $7,190,000 for public safety projects –
- $135,026,000 for school projects –
- $68,243,000 for transportation projects –
Manassas City
Commissioner of the Revenue
- Stacia Jennings –
- Tim Demeria –
Treasurer
- Anna Phillips –
- Patricia Richie-Folks* –
City Council
Vote for one
- Lynn Forkell Greene –
- David Farajollahl* –
Prince William County
Haymarket Town Council
- Mary A. Ramirez –
- Edward L. Robinson Jr. –
Stafford County
Board of Supervisors
Vote for one in your district
|Aquia District
|Falmouth District
|Garrisonville District
|Hartwood District
|Paul V. Milde III –
Monica L. Gary –
|M.G. “Meg” Bohmke* –
Sandy S. Cole –
|Barton M. “Bart” Randall –
R. Pamela Yeung –
|Darrell E. English –
Keith D. Jones –
School Board
Vote for one in your district
|Aquia District
|Falmout District
|Garrisonville District
|Hartwood District
|Maya P. Guy –
David S. Fauth –
|Sarah Breedin Chase (unopposed) –
|Wanda D. Blackwell –
Maureen L. Siegmund –
|Marc K. Broklawski –
Alyssa D. Halstead –