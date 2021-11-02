Coronavirus News: Online portal to report at-home test results | Montgomery Co. schools encourage vaccines for students | DC workers vaccine deadline | Local cases of COVID-19
Home » Virginia News » 2021 Virginia local election results

2021 Virginia local election results

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

November 2, 2021, 4:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Here are the results of some local races in Virginia.

An asterisk (*) indicates an incumbent. Leading candidates are in bold.

This page will update when results come in after the polls close at 7 p.m.

You can see the results of statewide races in the following: 

  • Governor – https://wtop.com/?p=22943229
  • General Election – https://wtop.com/?p=22931202 

Alexandria

Mayor

  • Annetta Catchings (R) –
  • Justin Wilson (D)* –

City Council

Vote for up to six

Darryl Nirenberg –

Canek Aguirre* –

Sarah Bagley –

 John Taylor Chapman* –

Alyia Smith-Parker Gaskins –

Amy Jackson* –

 R. Kirk McPike –

Glenda Gail Parker –

Florence M. King –

School Board

Vote for up to three depending on district

District A District B District C
Michelle Rief* –

Deanna Ohlandt –

A.M. Boyle –

Willie Bailey Sr. –

Jacinta Greene* –

 Ashley E. Simpson Baird –

Bridget Shea Westfall –

Tammy S. Ignacio –

Deborah J. Ash –

PreeAnn Johnson –

Kelly Carmichael Booz –

Ricardo N. “Coach Rico” Roberts –

 Abdel S. Elnoubi –

W. Christopher Harris –

Meagan L. Alderton –

Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Porter and Sheriff Sean Casey are unopposed.

Arlington County

County Board

Vote for one

  • Takis P. Karantonis (D)* –
  • Audrey Clement (I) –
  • Adam Theo (I) –
  • Michael T. Cantwell (I) –

School Board

Vote for one

  • Major M. Webb –
  • Mary B. Kadera –

Bond questions

  1. $38.7 million for Metro and other transportation projects –
  2. $6.8 million for parks and recreation –
  3. $17.035 million for infrastructure, including neighborhood conservation and improvements in the Court House area –
  4. $23 million for capital improvements in the schools –

Fairfax County

Bond question

$360 million for capital improvement in schools –

Falls Church

City Council

Choose up to four

David F. Snyder* –

Deborah “Debbie” Schantz-Hiscott* –

Marybeth D. Connelly* –

 Stuart M. Whitaker –

Carolyn S. Lian –

Scott C. Diaz –

School Board

Choose up to four

Ilya Shapiro –

Lori Silverman –

Jerrod Anderson –

Courtney Mooney –

 David Ortiz –

Kathleen Tysse –

Tate Gould –

Loudoun County

Purcellville Town Council

Vote for one

  • Erin K. Rayner –
  • Sean MacDonald –

Mayor Town of Round Hill

  • Scott T. Ramsey –
  • Write-in –

Round Hill Town Council

Vote for not more than three

  • Paula G. James –
  • Jesse P. Howe –
  • Write-in –

Mayor of Middleburg

  • Trowbridge M. “Bridge” Littleton –
  • Write-in –

Middleburg Town Council

Vote for not more than four

  • Cindy C. Pearson –
  • Peter A. Leonard-Morgan –
  • C. Darlene Kirk –
  • Morris E. “Bud” Jacobs –
  • Write-in –

Bond question

  1. $7,190,000 for public safety projects –
  2. $135,026,000 for school projects –
  3. $68,243,000 for transportation projects –

Manassas City

Commissioner of the Revenue

  • Stacia Jennings –
  • Tim Demeria –

Treasurer

  • Anna Phillips –
  • Patricia Richie-Folks* –

City Council

Vote for one

  • Lynn Forkell Greene –
  • David Farajollahl* –

Prince William County

Haymarket Town Council

  • Mary A. Ramirez –
  • Edward L. Robinson Jr. –

Stafford County

Board of Supervisors

Vote for one in your district

Aquia District Falmouth District Garrisonville District Hartwood District
Paul V. Milde III –

Monica L. Gary –

 M.G. “Meg” Bohmke* –

Sandy S. Cole –

 Barton M. “Bart” Randall –

R. Pamela Yeung –

 Darrell E. English –

Keith D. Jones –

School Board

Vote for one in your district

Aquia District Falmout District Garrisonville District Hartwood District
Maya P. Guy –

David S. Fauth –

 Sarah Breedin Chase (unopposed) – Wanda D. Blackwell –

Maureen L. Siegmund –

 Marc K. Broklawski –

Alyssa D. Halstead –

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

election | voting

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More telework, remote work guidance for agencies coming soon, OPM says

DoD to bring in climate change chief in coming weeks

19 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

TSP posts promising returns in October

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up