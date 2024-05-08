Suspect in custody after shooting inside Suitland Metro station, no injuries reported

A suspect is in custody after firing a weapon inside the Suitland Metro station Wednesday night.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m., a spokesperson for the Metro Transit Police Department told WTOP.

MTPD is investigating a non-contact officer-involved shooting at Suitland Station. The suspect is in custody. A gun was recovered at the scene. No injuries to the suspect or officer. The station is currently closed due to the investigation. #wmata pic.twitter.com/IHuugwuqjh — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) May 9, 2024

Police are calling it a “non-contact, officer-involved” shooting and said the suspect was taken into custody without any injuries to police, commuters or the suspect. Police also recovered a gun from the scene.

The Suitland Metro station is closed while police investigate.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

