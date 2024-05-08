Live Radio
Suspect in custody after shooting inside Suitland Metro station, no injuries reported

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com
Terik King | terik.king@wtop.com

May 8, 2024, 10:59 PM

A suspect is in custody after firing a weapon inside the Suitland Metro station Wednesday night.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m., a spokesperson for the Metro Transit Police Department told WTOP.

Police are calling it a “non-contact, officer-involved” shooting and said the suspect was taken into custody without any injuries to police, commuters or the suspect. Police also recovered a gun from the scene.

The Suitland Metro station is closed while police investigate.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Ciara Wells

ciara.wells@wtop.com
Terik King

terik.king@wtop.com

