Polls close: Key 2021 Virginia House of Delegates races to watch

The polls are now closed in Virginia, and votes are being counted in several closely watched House of Delegates races. Democrats are defending a 55-45 majority.

Down-ballot from the high-profile governor’s race, where Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are locked in a tight race, all 100 house seats are on the ballot.

Republicans are looking to flip six seats to wrest control of the chamber, in an election that some political watchers see as a referendum on the sweeping progressive reforms Democrats pushed through the General Assembly over the past two years, including legalizing marijuana, tightening gun safety laws and repealing the death penalty.

While Virginia has trended more Democratic-leaning in recent years, Virginia is still seen as a bellwether, and the off-off-year elections provide a potential early glimpse into the mood of the electorate early in President Joe Biden’s term.

Overall, there are nearly three dozen seats up for grabs in the Northern Virginia suburbs. Although most of the districts are in solid-blue areas, there are still several seats that are considered more competitive territory that Republicans are eyeing to pick up, including in Prince William and Loudoun counties.

Key races to watch

The 10th District, which the Virginia Public Access Project categorizes as a competitive district, includes Loudoun, Frederick and Clarke counties.

Democratic two-term incumbent Wendy Gooditis is facing a challenge from Republican Nick Clemente.

Gooditis first won the seat in 2017 and was reelected in 2019 with 52% of the vote.

Clemente, a first-time candidate, is an official with the Virginia chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors.

The race is one of the highest-spending for a House seat, including near-record fundraising hauls in the final stretch of the race.

Gooditis has raised $2.8 million in her reelection, according to fundraising data on VPAP, while Clemente has raised $1.5 million.

In the 28th District, which includes Stafford County and Fredericksburg City, Democrat Joshua Cole is aiming to hold off a challenge from Republican candidate Tara Durant.

Cole has won close races before. He won the seat in 2019 with just under 52% of the vote — his second try after losing to Republican Bob Thomas by just 73 votes in 2017.

GOP candidate Durant is an elementary school teacher, and is active in Fredericksburg civic organizations.

That’s another high-spending race. Durant has raised nearly $1 million in her campaign and Cole has raised $1.7 million.

In the 40th District, Democrats are looking to maintain a relatively new seat.

Democrat Dan Helmer won the seat in 2019 with 52% of the vote, knocking off longtime Republican incumbent Tim Hugo, who had held the seat for nearly 17 years.

This time around, Helmer faces Republican Harold Pyon, who is active in Northern Virginia’s Korean American community and has made merit-based education a key focus of his campaign.

Helmer has outraised Pyon, nearly $2 million to $570,000, according to VPAP fundraising data.

The 50th District is one of the few open seats on the ballot in Northern Virginia.

Democratic incumbent Lee Carter was defeated in the primary by Democrat Michelle Maldonado, a former attorney and small-business owner.

Maldonado’s opponent is Republican Steve Pleickhardt, a dentist.

Heading into Election Day, Maldonado had far outraised Pleickhardt — nearly $600,000 to his $26,000.

The 51st District is another open seat — incumbent Del. Hala Ayala is vacating the seat in her bid for lieutenant governor.

Briana Sewell, the Democratic candidate, is the chief of staff to Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler.

Tim Cox, the Republican in the race, is a U.S. Navy veteran and contractor.

Sewell has raised nearly $1.2 million compared to Cox’s nearly $51,000.

In 2019, the Democratic incumbent, Ayala, was reelected in 2019 with 54% of the vote.

Historical perspective

This is the first election cycle since 1999 with Democrats defending a majority in the House of Delegates.

However, history could prove to have strong headwinds for Democrats.

In five of the seven Virginia elections that fell in the first year of a president’s new term between 1993 and 2017, the president’s party lost seats.

In 2017, buoyed by anti-Trump enthusiasm, Democrats in Virginia steamrollered Republican incumbents and picked up 15 seats. Now, some political analysts have pointed to President Joe Biden’s weakening poll numbers in Virginia as a potential sign of trouble for Democrats.

Still, even with the handful of potentially competitive races in Northern Virginia, political observers say control of the House is likely to be decided in other districts in Virginia, including in the Richmond area, Hampton Roads and Southside Virginia.

Other races

Other potentially competitive races of note include:

In the 2nd District, which includes Prince William and Stafford counties, Democratic incumbent Del. Candi King is facing a Republican challenge from Republican Gina Ciarcia, a history teacher.

King has only held the seat since winning a special election in January to fill the seat for Jennifer Carroll Foy, who launched an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic nomination for governor. King also survived a Democratic primary challenge.

In the 13th District, which includes Prince William County and Manassas Park City, incumbent Democratic Del. Danica Roem is running for a third term. Roem, first elected in the 2017 Democratic “Blue Wave,” was reelected in 2019 with just under 56% of the vote.

Her Republican opponent is Christopher Stone, an Air Force veteran and professor.

In the 31st District, which includes Prince William and Fauquier counties, Democratic incumbent Elizabeth Guzman is running for a third term. Guzman, who launched an unsuccessful bid for lieutenant governor, beat back a challenge in the June Democratic primary.

Her Republican opponent is Ben Baldwin, a Marine Corps veteran and financial adviser.

The 45th District, which includes Alexandria as well as Arlington and Fairfax counties, is more of a traditional Democratic stronghold. But voters will be sending a new face to Richmond. Democratic candidate Elizabeth Bennett-Parker, Alexandria’s vice mayor, who is seen as the favorite in the general, unseated incumbent Del. Mark Levine.

The Republican candidate is J.D. Maddox, a national security consultant.

The 86th District, in Fairfax and Loudoun counties, is another reliably Democratic seat — but voters will be electing a new face there, too.

Democratic candidate Irene Shin knocked off incumbent Ibraheem Samirah — who’d won the seat in a 2019 special election — in the June Democratic primary.

Shin’s Republican opponent is Julie Perry, a history teacher.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

