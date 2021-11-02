2021 Virginia governor’s race election results (live updates)

Results for the Virginia governor’s race will be posted as they come in after the polls close Tuesday at 7 p.m.
See more results on the Virginia election results page and the local election results page.
{{headline}}
November 2, 2021, 4:04 AM
Results for the Virginia governor’s race will be posted as they come in after the polls close Tuesday at 7 p.m.
See more results on the Virginia election results page and the local election results page.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.