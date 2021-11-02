Election Day 2021: Virginia voters head to the polls

The election in Virginia began in the spring, and it all comes down to Tuesday. Where can you vote? Who's on the ballot? Are there drop boxes? Here's what you need to know.

The election in Virginia began with the spring primaries and continued with the start of early voting in September. On Tuesday, more voters will take to the polls to elect a governor in a race that has attracted plenty of national attention, as well as a lieutenant governor, an attorney general and the entire House of Delegates. Some local offices will be up for grabs too.

Voting sites are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Virginia. As always, if you’re in line when the polls close, you’ll get to vote.

Where can I vote?

If you want to vote in person, you can find your polling place on the state site.

If you got an absentee ballot but you haven’t cast it yet, you can still put it in the mail, as long as it’s postmarked Tuesday and arrives Friday by 5 p.m. However, elections officials have warned that the way the U.S. Postal Service has been running, your ballot may not arrive in time to be counted.

They suggest dropping your completed absentee ballot in a drop box at any polling place in your city or county. Each locality is running its own drop box/voting site locations. You can find the locations in our Voter Guide.

Who’s on the ballot?

The three statewide offices — governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general — are on the ballot, as is the entire 100-member House of Delegates.

(The links below go to the interviews each candidate sat for with WTOP’s Nick Iannelli.)

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

You can find the House of Delegates races, local races and bond questions for your city or county in WTOP’s Virginia Voter Guide.

When do we find out who won?

It shouldn’t take as long as it did last year.

The law in Virginia used to say that all absentee, early and mail-in ballots in a city or county were handled last, and all together. With the surge in absentee voting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, that meant that last year a boatload of ballots were waiting until the end of the night to be processed and counted.

The General Assembly changed the law this year, so that local registrars start processing (not counting) these ballots at least seven days before Election Day and counting before the polls close.

Different jurisdictions might do things differently, but Arlington, for example, said on Monday that they’ll be breaking up their results so that early in-person ballot counts will be released first, right after the polls close, they hope. Then they’ll release the results from the mail ballots that arrived through Sunday, then the in-person Election Day ballots. They’re hoping to have it wrapped up around 9 p.m.

Again, though: Mail ballots can come in, and people can shore up their provisional ballots, up to Friday at 5 p.m. So it may not be a long night, but if a race is really close, it could be a long week.

