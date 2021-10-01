Coronavirus News: Majority of DC gov't workers are fully vaccinated | Hogan to eligible Marylanders: get booster shot | Bonuses for vaccinated Manassas staffers | Latest cases in DC region
Delta variant prompts return of mask requirement at UVA

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

October 1, 2021, 2:34 PM

Leadership at the University of Virginia has confirmed a return to mask requirements due to strain on the surrounding health care community caused by the delta variant.

Students were informed that anyone attending the university, independent of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask.

A letter Thursday from two executive vice presidents, Provost Liz Magill and Chief Operating Officer J.J. Davis, describes new policies and the reasons they were implemented.

“Unfortunately, while cases within the UVA community remain low,” the statement said, “the high prevalence of the Delta variant in Central Virginia is straining health care resources in the Charlottesville-Albemarle region.”

Visitors to ticketed events at John Paul Jones Arena will need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before they enter.

The school hopes to modify or lift its mask mandate as soon as it can. The school executives wrote that UVA will spend the month of October monitoring the virus and provide another update on or before Nov. 1.

