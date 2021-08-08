2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Virginia News » UVA, Virginia Tech announce…

UVA, Virginia Tech announce new face mask mandates

The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 3:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia is requiring everyone on campus to wear face masks indoors starting Monday in the wake of rising coronavirus infections from a highly contagious variant.  All students, faculty, staff and visitors will have to wear masks when entering any UVA building. It also applies to those who are vaccinated. Virginia Tech also announced late last week that all instructors and students will have to wear face coverings in classrooms and laboratories when classes begin Aug. 23. And face masks are needed starting Tuesday in indoor public spaces at Virginia Tech properties in communities that have “substantial or high community transmission.” 

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

Space Force needs some shorter term investments to keep Congress happy

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

New CISA office brings in cloud giants, other private companies to collaborate on cyber threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up