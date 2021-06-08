McAuliffe projected winner of Democratic primary for Va. governor

Terry McAuliffe appears to have taken a step closer to regaining his old office, as The Associated Press has projected that he has won the Democratic primary for Virginia governor.

Terry McAuliffe appears to have taken a step closer to regaining his old office Tuesday, as The Associated Press has projected that he has won the Democratic primary for Virginia governor.

McAuliffe has reportedly topped a field including Del. Lee Carter, Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Del. Jennifer D. Carroll Foy and Sen. Jennifer McClellan.

McAuliffe will take on Republican Glenn Youngkin on Nov. 2. Republicans picked their candidates for these offices in a convention last month.

The Virginia constitution prohibits anyone from serving consecutive terms as governor, but there’s no limit on nonconsecutive terms. McAuliffe served as governor from 2014 to 2018; he was succeeded by current Gov. Ralph Northam, whose term expires in January.

At 8:05 p.m., with 1,449 of 2,584 precincts reporting, McAuliffe leads the field with 61.38% of the vote; Carroll Foy is second with 20.46%, followed by McClellan with 11.49%, Fairfax with 3.82% and Carter with 2.86%.

The Democratic primary race for lieutenant governor featured Del. Hala S. Ayala, Del. Sam Rasoul, Norfolk Council Member Andria P. McClellan, Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman (who dropped out of this race but remained on the ballot), Fairfax County NAACP President Sean A. Perryman, Del. Mark H. Levine and NFL agent and lobbying-firm partner Xavier JaMar Warren.

With 1,420 of 2,584 precincts reporting, Ayala leads with 38.12% of the vote; Rasoul is second with 23.11%, followed by McClellan with 11.39%, Levine with 11.12%, Perryman with 7.55%, Warren with 4.55% and Guzman with 4.16%.

The winner will take on Republican Winsome Sears in the fall.

In the Democratic race for attorney general, incumbent Mark Herring is being challenged by Del. Jerrauld “Jay” Jones. The winner will take on Republican Jason Miyares in November.

With 1,426 of 2,584 precincts reporting, Herring leads with 54.39% to Jones’ 45.61%.

In-person turnout was light, even by the standards of so-called off-year elections, in which federal offices aren’t on the ballot. As of about 5:30 p.m., Fairfax County turnout was at about 5%, while elections officials there hoped it would top 20%.

That said, more than 115,000 Virginians cast ballots before Tuesday, well up from the comparable election (statewide races, without federal offices) four years ago.

A significant state

Many political observers are calling the Virginia election a bellwether for the 2022 midterms, in part because there aren’t many other elections to pay attention to in this odd-numbered year and partly since it will test the state’s reputation as an increasingly Democratic one. Republicans haven’t won a statewide office since 2009.

While McAuliffe’s victory has its historic aspect, the diverse gubernatorial field would have produced a historic first no matter who had won. McAuliffe’s win echoes Joe Biden’s presidential nomination last year – an experienced, older white man topping a diverse list of candidates.

There doesn’t appear to be an instance of a former Virginia governor running to regain the office and losing.

McAuliffe also ran for the Democratic nomination in 2009, but lost to Creigh Deeds.