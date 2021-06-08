Virginia 2021 House of Delegates primary: Some incumbents cruise to victory, others in tight races

As votes are being counted in more than a dozen House of Delegate primary races Tuesday night, many incumbents are cruising past challengers, while others are finding themselves locked in tight races.

As votes are being counted in more than a dozen House of Delegate primary races Tuesday night, many incumbents are cruising past challengers, but some are finding themselves locked in tight races and heading for defeat.

In the 31st District, the most crowded Democratic primary, the Associated Press projected incumbent Del. Elizabeth Guzman had successfully defended her seat against three challengers.

Guzman, who launched an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor before dropping out of that race to focus on her House reelection campaign, was leading with just under 54% of the vote to about 46% for her next closest challenger, R.D. “Rod” Hall, a transportation policy adviser.

Total turnout, with all precincts reporting stood at more than 5,900 votes cast — more than the number case in the 2017 Democratic primary, which first put Guzman in the seat.

Guzman, considered a strong liberal voice in the General Assembly and an ally of progressive standard-bearer Bernie Sanders, ran unopposed in 2019.

Guzman thanked voters on Twitter.

I’m honored to have been entrusted by the voters of HD-31 to represent them once again. We’re going to hold this seat, hold our majority, and deliver for Virginians across the Commonwealth. Thank you!! — Elizabeth Guzman (@guzman4virginia) June 9, 2021

Guzman is one 14 Democratic incumbents who faced challenges from within their own party — an unusually large number and more than three times higher than the number of Democratic incumbents who faced primary opponents in 2019 or 2017.

The results of Tuesday’s primary will set the stage for the general election contests in the fall, where Republicans are set on challenging Democrats, who assumed full control of state government in 2020.

With all precincts reporting in the 50th District, Del. Lee Carter, who had also waged a long shot campaign for the Democratic nod for Virginia governor at the same time he sought reelection to his House seat, was trailing challenger Michelle E. Lopes-Maldonado in a tight race.

Carter, a democratic socialist first elected in 2017, trailed Lopes-Maldonado, a former attorney and small-business owner, about 38% to 44%. The outstanding votes were absentee votes in Prince William County, according to data from the Virginia Department of Elections.

In a tweet, Carter appeared to concede the race, although the Associated Press has not yet called it.

This job has made me miserable for the last 4 years. I made a lot of people’s lives objectively better, but the constant assassination threats and harassment were terrible for my family and my health. I’m relieved to say that I’ve done my part, and now it’s someone else’s turn. — Lee J. Carter (@carterforva) June 9, 2021

Carter said the job of delegate “has made me miserable for the last 4 years” and that it was now someone else’s turn. He said he faced “constant” assassination threats and harassment. He also cited his achievements, including working to expand health insurance coverage, legalizing marijuana and ending the death penalty.

Also on Twitter, Maldonado declared victory, saying she accepts the Democratic nomination for the sate “with great enthusiasm and humility” and that she promised “to work every single day to win this race in the fall and to make you proud.”

It is with great enthusiasm and humility that I accept the Democratic nomination for the Virginia House of Delegates (HD-50). I promise to work every single day to win this race in the fall and to make you proud. pic.twitter.com/Azv5LpW9o3 — Michelle Maldonado for Delegate (HD50) (@Michelle4VA50) June 9, 2021

Community activist Helen Anne Zurita had just under 18% of the vote.

Total turnout in Carter’s district, which includes parts of Prince William County and Manassas City, stood at more than 3,500 votes cast — well above turnout in the 2019 Democratic primary for the seat.

Carter was also defeated in his bid for the Democratic nomination for governor. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe was on pace Tuesday night for a rout in that race.

In the 45th District, early vote counting showed another potential incumbent upset: Challenger Elizabeth Bennett-Parker, Alexandria’s vice mayor, opened a wide lead over incumbent Del. Mark Levin — 58.58% to 41.42%.

Levine was elected to the seat, which includes parts of Alexandria City and Arlington and Fairfax counties, in 2015.

In the 2nd District, the Associated Press projected Del. Candi King would handily fend off a challenge from Pam Montgomery. .

King just won the seat in a January special election after narrowly defeating Republican Heather Mitchell in a race to replace Democrat Jennifer Carrol Foy, who stepped down to run for governor.

The district includes parts of Prince William and Stafford County.

In the 49th District, which includes parts of Arlington and Fairfax County, incumbent Del. Alfonso H. Lopez also fended off a challenge from preschool teacher Karishma Mehta. The Associated Press called the race for Lopez. With 16 of 21 precincts reporting, Lopez led Mehta 69.51% to 30.49%

In the 34th District, which includes Fairfax and Loudoun counties, Del. Kathleen J. Murphy who has first elected in 2015, defeated challenger Jennifer M. Adeli, a small-business owner and activist, according to the AP. With 19 of 24 precincts reporting, Murphy led Adeli 73% to 26.97%.

In the 36th District, also according to the AP, incumbent Ken Plum, the current longest-serving member of the House, defeated primary challenge from Mary K. “Red” Barthelson — it was the first time Plum has faced a primary challenge in more than two decades.

With nearly all precincts reporting, Plum, who has held the seat since 1982, was leading Barthelson 75.24% to 24.76%.