Primary Day 2021 in Virginia: What you need to know

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

June 8, 2021, 4:05 AM

Tuesday is primary day in Virginia, with voters going to the polls to select Democratic candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, and to cast ballots in primaries (mostly Democratic) for the house of delegates and a few local offices.

The Democratic candidates for governor are Del. Lee J. Carter, Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Del. Jennifer D. Carroll Foy, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Sen. Jennifer McClellan.

For lieutenant governor, the Democratic candidates are Del. Hala S. Ayala, Del. Sam Rasoul, Norfolk Council Member Andria P. McClellan, Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman (who has dropped out of this race but remains on the ballot), Fairfax County NAACP President Sean A. Perryman, Del. Mark H. Levine and NFL agent and lobbying-firm partner Xavier JaMar Warren.

For attorney general, Del. Jerrauld C. ‘Jay’ Jones takes on incumbent Mark R. Herring.

You can find the candidates in your local races in WTOP’s voter guide.

Virginia Republicans selected most of their candidates in a convention last month, choosing Glenn Youngkin for governor, Winsome Sears for lieutenant governor and Jason Miyares for attorney general. There is a Republican primary for the Board of Supervisors in the Acquia District of Stafford County.

In addition to the statewide and House races, there are Democratic contests for a County Board slot in Arlington and for mayor and City Council in Alexandria.

How to vote

The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you’re in line at 7 p.m., you will get to vote. Voters are strongly encouraged to wear masks, although they’re not required. All area polling places also have ballot drop boxes that will also be open until 7.

You can find your polling place on the state site.

You need an ID to vote in person. You can find out which ones will work for you on the Virginia Department of Elections site.

Early voting

Tens of thousands of people have already voted — already more than the last nonpresidential, non-Congressional election, in 2017, a statistic that’s even more remarkable, given that only one party is holding primaries for statewide offices. Still, at least one elections official has predicted that in-person turnout Tuesday will be at pre-pandemic levels.

Last November, the vote count was complicated by the massive number of early and absentee voters, whose votes, under the rules at the time, were all counted at the end of the night. This year, Fairfax County’s registrar told WTOP they’ll be counting the early votes first. It’s not known whether that will be the case statewide.

The general election will be held November 8.

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli contributed to this report.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

