Arlington Catholic priest on leave, after allegation of sexual misconduct with minors

In a statement, the diocese said the alleged misconduct by Rev. Patrick Posey happened between 1992 and 1993, outside of the Arlington diocese.

The rector at the Cathedral of Saint Thomas More in Arlington, Virginia, is on administrative leave, pending investigation of an allegation of sexual misconduct with minors, according to the Catholic Diocese of Arlington.

In a statement, the diocese said the alleged misconduct by Rev. Patrick Posey happened between 1992 and 1993, outside of the Arlington diocese. Posey came to Arlington in 1999, according to public records.

“Fr. Posey denies the accusation,” said the diocese, and no determination has been made about the validity of the allegation.

“In accord with diocesan policy, upon receiving the allegation the diocese reported it promptly to law enforcement,” according to the statement. “The diocese is fully cooperating with law enforcement and will continue to do so.”

The diocese said Posey has had several background checks: “Like all priests, diocesan employees, and volunteers who work with children in the Diocese of Arlington, Fr. Posey has undergone regular criminal background checks during his service.”

Before working in Arlington, Posey previously served locally in Winchester, Purcellville and Falls Church, according to online records.

The diocese encouraged anyone who knows of any misconduct or abuse on the part of any cleric or employee to contact police and the diocesan victim assistance coordinator at (703) 841-2530.

“The Diocese of Arlington asks for prayers for all affected by this allegation,” according to the statement.

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