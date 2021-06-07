Problems at the polls? Virginia voters have a hotline to call

The Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under Law will have legal volunteers answering the nonpartisan 866-OUR-VOTE number, or 866-687-8683, throughout Election Day.

For anyone who hits a snag while tying to cast their ballot in Virginia’s Democratic primary on Tuesday, there’s a hotline available to help.

The Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under Law will have legal volunteers answering the nonpartisan 866-OUR-VOTE number, or 866-687-8683, throughout Election Day.

They’ll be answering calls from voters who need help casting their ballot during the primary, or to report any problems they have when they vote.

The hotline will be operational from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday — exactly as long as the polls will be open statewide.

In addition to English, the hotline can connect voters to people who speak Spanish, Arabic, Vietnamese or any of seven other languages.

To find those numbers, visit the Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under Law’s website.