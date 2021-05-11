Sears wins Virginia GOP nomination for lieutenant governor

Former state delegate Winsome Sears wins the Republican Party’s nomination for Virginia's lieutenant governor Tuesday evening.

Sears is the first Black Republican woman elected to the Virginia General Assembly. If elected, she can become the first Black woman to win a statewide office in Virginia.

“I am ready to get to work to fulfill my promise to TAKE BACK OUR COMMONWEALTH,” Sears said in a statement via Facebook.

Former state Del. Tim Hugo, Sears’ closest challenger, conceded the race moments before releasing the fifth round of votes.

Sears joins a Republican Party ticket that features Glenn Youngkin running for governor and state Del. Jason Miyares for attorney general.

Virginia’s state election is Nov. 2.