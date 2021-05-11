CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Sears wins Virginia GOP nomination for lieutenant governor

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

May 11, 2021, 8:52 PM

Former state delegate Winsome Sears has won the Republican Party’s nomination for Virginia’s lieutenant governor Tuesday evening.

Sears is the first Black Republican woman elected to the Virginia General Assembly. If elected, she can become the first Black woman to win a statewide office in Virginia.

“I am ready to get to work to fulfill my promise to TAKE BACK OUR COMMONWEALTH,” Sears said in a statement via Facebook.

Former state Del. Tim Hugo, Sears’ closest challenger, conceded the race moments before releasing the fifth round of votes.

Sears joins a Republican Party ticket that features Glenn Youngkin running for governor and state Del. Jason Miyares for attorney general.

Virginia’s state election is Nov. 2.

