Nearly 150 Va. pharmacies to expand hours for COVID-19 vaccinations

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

June 22, 2021, 11:15 AM

Nearly 150 pharmacies in Virginia will expand hours through July 4 aiming to give out more COVID-19 vaccines.

The Virginia Department of Health said in a statement Monday that Albertsons, CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens pharmacies, as well as independent pharmacies, will have expanded hours on certain days, especially Friday evenings, to make it easier for people to get vaccinated if they can’t make it in during regular pharmacy hours. The department said the move would create a total of more than 2,200 pharmacy hours statewide through July 4.

The expansion is part of the National Vaccine Month of Action, an effort led by the White House, the department said.

“Pharmacies have been critical to helping us vaccinate our community,” said Dr. Stephanie Wheawhill, director of the Division of Pharmacy Services. “They are Virginia’s trusted messengers who assist people in making informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Anyone 12 or older can find vaccination clinics at vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Pharmacies are included through the link to vaccines.gov.

At least 70% of Virginia adults have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

