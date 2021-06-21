The Alsobrooks Summer Passport Experience offers programs centered on what the county calls the "3 E's: Education, Experience/Entertainment and Entrepreneurship."

Children 12 to 18 years old in Prince George’s County can now register for a variety of safe and fun activities this summer.

The Alsobrooks Summer Passport Experience offers programs that are centered on what the county calls the “3 E’s: Education, Experience/Entertainment and Entrepreneurship.”

Announcing the program in Hillcrest Heights on Monday, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said many children in the county have suffered during the pandemic.

“They’ve been isolated from their friends, they’ve been inside, they’ve been really unable to engage in the way that young people should be able to engage, and it means that in some instances our young people have made choices are to be involved in things we don’t want them involved in,” Alsobrooks said.

Alsobrooks said the program will be open to around 1,300 young people.

“We’re going to be working with the trades to teach a skill to many of our older teenagers who are going to be entering the workforce soon,” Alsobrooks said.

Education programs, for example, include “Drones, Cybersecurity and Media” and “Financial Literacy and Wealth Building.”

Entrepreneurship offerings include “Owning Your Own Retail Business and Owning Your Own Franchise” and “Careers in Plumbing 101.”

Kids can also sign up for entertainment offerings such as a bike rodeo or a three-on-three basketball tournament.

Kids can choose two options from each category, subject to availability. Check out a full list of available programs online.

Registration costs $20 and includes a Passport, T-shirt and bracelet.

Kids who have not yet been vaccinated will have the opportunity to get a shot when they pick up program materials at the Sports & Learning Complex in Landover next Monday, June 28.

Alsobrooks helped create the Summer Passport Experience “to provide young people safe opportunities to learn and socialize in structured environments during the summer,” the county said in a statement.

Registration ends Friday at 5 p.m.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.