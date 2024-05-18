18-year-old held without bond for shooting of Dunbar High School student

An 18-year-old is being held without bond after new information emerged in a court hearing on Saturday detailing a shooting at Dunbar High School that left one student in the hospital.

An 18-year-old is being held without bond after new information emerged in a court hearing on Saturday detailing a shooting at Dunbar High School in D.C. that left one student wounded last week.

Two Dunbar students have been arrested and charged in the shooting; Azhari Graves, 18, is being held without bond.

Just before 10 a.m. on Friday, a teacher at Dunbar High School in Northwest D.C. was sitting at her desk speaking to a student when she heard gunfire erupt from across the street, according to court documents.

She saw the 17-year-old student she’d been speaking with moments before was now on the ground with blood pouring from her head.

The student had been struck by a stray bullet that flew through a classroom window. Court documents said the bullet left a graze deep enough that her skull was visible, but the injury was not life-threatening.

While waiting for emergency responders to arrive, a basketball coach at Dunbar provided aid to the injured student by applying pressure to the wound using her jacket.

Using witness interviews and surveillance footage, police were able to determine that the barrage of bullets originated from a group of about 15 individuals gathered at a basketball court across the street from the school.

Footage shows two individuals in the group identified as a 17-year-old and 18-year-old Graves, both students at Dunbar, were seen holding handguns around the time of the shooting, according to court documents.

Both Graves and the 17-year-old, who is not being named because of his age, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Carrying a Pistol without A License.

There’s no surveillance footage of Graves shooting his firearm. But court documents said it’s believed Graves was firing toward a vehicle between him and Dunbar High School. A lawyer for Graves said the 18-year-old did not fire the shot that injured the student.

A judge ordered Graves to be held without bond pending a preliminary hearing later this month.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.