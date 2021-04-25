CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Virginia launches dashboard to track COVID-19 variants

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

April 25, 2021, 7:35 AM

Virginia has launched an online dashboard aiming to track cases of COVID-19 variants as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The Virginia Department of Health, along with the state’s Department of General Services’ public health lab introduced the COVID-19 Variants of Concern Dashboard on Friday.

The dashboard includes variants received from participating labs of specimens that tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Variants of concern that are reported are significantly less compared to the total number of daily tests, however, as of last week approximately 1,000 variants of concern were reported to the state Department of Health, according to health officials.

The Virginia Department of Health said it uses this information to estimate how many cases of COVID-19 are caused by variants circulating statewide.

Virginia said the dashboard will be updated weekly.

