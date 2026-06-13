City of Laurel announces new juvenile curfew to start the summer after school year ends

The City of Laurel announced a new summer curfew that will take effect starting Thursday, June 18.

The City of Laurel announced a new summer curfew that will take effect starting Thursday, June 18.

That’s the last day of school for students in Prince George’s County, and it applies to anyone under the age of 18. It’s also far more strict than the current midnight curfew.

Following other high profile incidents around the DMV, as well as disruptions at Fourth of July festivities last year, kids under 18 won’t be allowed out in public after 10 p.m. until after Labor Day.

“We feel that with the recent team meet up throughout the regions, we just want to make sure that our kids, our community is safe, and so we wanted to execute the curfew right after school let out,” said Laurel Mayor Keith Sydnor.

There are some exceptions, like if kids are out with their parents, if they’re going to or from work or coming home from some other organized event or activity.

“It’s something we see as regional and kids follow regional trends, and we just want to be proactive and making sure that our kids are not out too late,” Sydnor said.

Laurel is also planning to host a series of teen-focused events throughout the summer that aim to keep kids safe, but still get them home in time for the curfew. And Sydnor says the city is putting money behind it.

“I have a Laurel High School rising senior, she’s a student ambassador, and so she’s going to be coming up with ideas and bringing them to my attention, so we can put funding behind it,” he said. “We want to engage our kids in positive activities, that way they don’t have to be outside past a certain time.”

Last year, a similar curfew took effect after Sydnor said Fourth of July celebrations were disrupted. Sydnor said no one was arrested or punished after that expanded curfew was imposed and he’s hopeful there won’t be any problems with it this year either.

“Kids were meeting up, and then some incidents happened … this year with Laurel High School students meeting up in the community, and so we just want to put an extra layer of protection for our young people and also our public citizens as well,” Sydnor said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.