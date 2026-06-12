More stormy, hot weather forecast for DC area after fallen trees killed 2 women Thursday

A cold front headed the D.C. area is expected to bring a line of showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening Friday.

Another round of hot, stormy weather is expected Friday as the D.C. region cleans up from damaging evening storms that knocked out power for tens of thousands of people and toppled trees, killing two women.

A cold front is expected to bring a line of showers and storms to the D.C. region in the late afternoon and evening Friday. Any storms that develop may pack high winds and hail.

Outside of the storm risk, Friday will be extremely hot and humid

“Temperatures will soar to the mid 90s, record challenging heat at Reagan National Airport,” said 7 News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin. “Otherwise, mostly sunny skies, heat index values around 100 to 108.”

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the region because temperatures will be in the mid- to high 90s. That advisory is set to expire at 8 p.m. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has also issued an extreme heat alert, and advised residents to stay hydrated and cool.

The storms aren’t expected to hit every neighborhood. But gutsy winds of up to 60 to 65 mph are possible, bringing the risk for downed trees and power outages like what happened Thursday, according to 7News First Alert Weather.

“Once the storms clear later this evening, we’ll see our temperatures drop to the 60s,” Rudin said.

Cleaning up from Thursday’s storms

Cleanup from Thursday evening’s storms was underway Friday morning, WTOP’s Neal Augenstein reported.

In Silver Spring, Maryland, the storm sheared off the top of a utility pole located at the intersection of Silver Spring Avenue and Nolte Avenue. Downed utility wires were draped across bushes and driveways in the tightly-configured neighborhood.

Tree crews began work at sunrise to stand-up new utility poles that had been delivered overnight on a flatbed truck.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. DC-area crews clean up after recent storm damage

Nearby, the burned-out shell of a car that caught fire during the storm remained. The owner of the car walked from a nearby home to inspect the damage in the early morning sun.

2 dead from overnight storms

Thursday’s storms proved to be fatal as two women were killed by fallen trees in Maryland just before 9 p.m., according to officials.

A woman was trapped under a fallen tree near Matthew Henson Trail between Spruce Hill Road and Regina Drive in Aspen Hill, according to a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services.

She did not survive her injuries.

Around the same time, fire crews in Prince George’s County responded to North Marlton Avenue near Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro, where another woman was found with traumatic injuries after being hit by a fallen tree. She died at the scene.

Fire officials told WTOP that there appeared to have been several “microbursts” of thunderstorms in a short period of time. Those microbursts can produce damaging winds of over 100 mph and are often mistaken for tornadoes.

Weekend weather

Saturday is projected to be a calmer weather day, with a mix of sunshine and a few passing clouds.

“Plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, so that stickiness factor won’t be there, 85 to 90 degrees,” Rudin said.

But severe weather is back in the forecast Sunday with a humid air mass and a cold front leading to possible scattered showers and thunderstorms. Those with outdoor plans should reconsider.

7News First Alert Forecast

FRIDAY: WEATHER ALERT

Partly sunny, very hot, tracking PM storm chances

Highs: 93-98

Winds: South 10-15 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Storms ending

Lows: 64-68

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny, less humid

Highs: Near 90

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: WEATHER ALERT

Scattered clouds, PM strong storms possible

Highs: Lower 90s

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

CURRENT CONDITIONS

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer and Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

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