Va. Gov. Northam loosens some COVID-19 restrictions

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

March 23, 2021, 2:23 PM

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday announced the loosening of some COVID-19 safety restrictions in the commonwealth.

Starting April 1, the cap on social gatherings will be lifted to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors, Northam said at a news conference. (He later clarified that weddings are included under this cap.)

Indoor entertainment venues can open up to 30% capacity, up to 500 people, while outdoor venues can open up to 30% without a numerical cap.

Fans at recreational sports venues indoors and outdoors are capped at 30%.

The news conference is ongoing; this report will be updated.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Rick Massimo

