Spanberger fires Virginia Tech rector, citing unspecified misconduct

Gov. Abigail Spanberger said John Rocovich’s conduct was found to be in violation of the state and university codes of conduct.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger has removed Rector John Rocovich from Virginia Tech’s Board of Visitors, citing misconduct in a letter sent Wednesday.

On Thursday, she announced that Edward Baine, executive vice president of utility operations and president of Dominion Energy Virginia, would replace Rocovich on the board for the remainder of his term, which ends in June 30, 2027.

The transition comes after multiple board shakeups last year under former Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s tenure, federal investigations at several state universities related to diversity and discrimination issues, the sudden departures of high-profile university presidents and concerns within higher education communities about politicization of public universities’ governing bodies.

In the letter, Spanberger wrote that Rocovich’s conduct was found to be in violation of the state’s Code of Conduct for state boards and commissions, the Board of Visitors Code of Ethics, and statutes requiring board members to act in accordance with the best interests of Virginia Tech.

The letter did not provide additional details on Rocovich’s alleged violations, stating only that the findings constituted “sufficient cause” for his removal. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to questions for clarity about the termination.

Rocovich’s dismissal after 16 years of service follows the board’s vote to grant an exception permitting him to serve a third one-year term as rector during the search for Virginia Tech’s next president, following Tim Sands’s April departure, Cardinal News reported last month.

The board minutes noted that Rocovich was elected rector because no other nominees were available and he was willing to serve.

Last month, following Sands’ announcement that he would step down in April, the governor appointed four new members to Tech’s governing board. Spanberger visited the campus on May 15 to give the university’s commencement address.

Rocovich was also a donor to Republican gubernatorial nominee and Spanberger rival Winsome Earle-Sears’ campaign, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Having served on the board of visitors from 1997 to 2005, Rocovich was appointed to a term from 2010 through 2014, and was rector from 2002 to 2004.

A native of Roanoke and a Virginia Tech graduate, Rocovich founded a law firm and practices taxation and trusts and estates law. He also earned degrees from the University of Richmond and New York University.

He has contributed to securing funding for research, scholarships, and programs, according to his board bio, which has since been removed. He also founded the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine and has been involved in various Virginia education and civic organizations.

In a statement, House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, praised Rocovich for his work on the board while questioning the governor’s decision to terminate him.

“The governor owes the Virginia Tech community — and all Virginians — an explanation for this decision,” he said. “What exactly did John Rocovich do?”

“I’ve known John for years, and I know he has done nothing but act in the best interest of Virginia Tech. To suggest otherwise is libelous.”

The next board meeting is on June 1.

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