Northern Virginia leaders ask for more COVID-19 vaccine supply, flexibility in administering doses

Northern Virginia leaders said they are ready to ramp up coronavirus vaccinations and ensure that shots are distributed equitably, but in order to proceed, they need more supplies.

Northern Virginia leaders said they are ready to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations and ensure that shots are distributed equitably, but in order to proceed, they say they need more supplies.

The Northern Virginia Regional Commission, which is made up of leaders from the cities of Alexandria and Fairfax and Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties, said in a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday that each health district has a waiting list of several thousand people in the 1a and 1b categories.

The waitlists in each locality include:

City of Alexandria – over 20,000

Arlington County – over 28,000

Fairfax County – Over 102,000

Loudoun County – 99,942

Prince William County – 92,000

The commission said that the region has partnered with the state, Inova Health Systems and other community organizations — such as faith-based groups, nonprofits and free clinics — to reach out to underserved and at-risk groups.

But despite the capability to deliver thousands of doses a week, the region is not receiving enough vaccine supplies, the leaders said.

The City of Alexandria, according to the letter, is able to deliver 15,000 doses a week but is only receiving 5,000 a week.

Arlington County can administer 14,000 doses a week but receives 8,000.

Fairfax County will be able to deliver 34,000, and the Inova regional facility can add 84,000 doses to that.

Loudoun County can administer 49,000 a week, but has received a maximum of 18,000 a week.

And Prince William County will be able to give 28,000 doses a week.

The commission also said that the health districts in each jurisdiction “have plans to ensure equity in expanded distribution,” and they ask for flexibility in how to administer vaccinations to “ensure speed and equity.”

“We fully understand it is very difficult to balance the diverse needs and interests of different parts of the Commonwealth. However, it is hard to explain to our residents how we will meet the expectations the Commonwealth has laid out if we do not have the vaccines to do it.”

More Coronavirus news