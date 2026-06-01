DC mayor kicks off Pride Month with flag raising

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser hosted a festival Monday afternoon on the front steps of the John A. Wilson Building for the city's fourth annual flag raising to signify the first day of Pride Month.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser hosted a festival Monday afternoon on the front steps of the John A. Wilson Building for the city’s fourth annual flag raising to signify the first day of Pride Month.

“We’re celebrating Pride Month in the gayest city in the world,” Mayor Bowser said in front of a crowd of about 60 people, including city council members and other leaders. “Fifty-one years of pride in the future 51st state, and both movements are rooted in the same belief: Every person deserves to be seen, heard and fully represented.”

The gathering included vendors and advocates who work extensively with the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

“When we look at Washington, D.C., they see this city as one of most welcoming and affirming cities in the world for LGBTQ+ people,” said Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning Affairs.

This year marks the 20th year the District has had an Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs. Bowles has been the director since 2021, and said he is “floored” by how much D.C. is respected in the eyes of his community.

“There were people who believed our community would never fully be seen,” Bowles said. “There were people who believed that equality was something to be postponed, delayed or denied. And yet here we stand.”

“We speak with one clear voice,” Bowser said. “D.C., of course, is a welcoming city, but also we know that our work has been robust, but it is not done.”

After the speeches were done, Bowser, Bowles and city leaders gathered around a flagpole and raised a District flag with a multicolored pride flag attached underneath. Bowser said the flag represents the city’s commitment to serve all its citizens equally and with respect.

Last year, the District hosted a number of events related to World Pride, celebrating 50 years of the Pride movement. Along with a host of Pride-related events throughout the month in D.C., the mayor’s office highlighted several in which Bowser and her office will be directly involved, including the Capital Pride Parade and the 7th Annual District of Pride Showcase.

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