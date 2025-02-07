Do you have Valentine's Day plans ready, or are you worried you'll blow it? One local chef is ready to help you rock the perfect meal.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Scared you’ll wreck Valentine’s Day? This local chef wants to help you

Do you have your Valentine’s Day plans set yet? Or are you worried you’re going to blow it? Want to cook at home, but scared you’ll end the evening with food poisoning? One local chef is ready to help you rock the perfect Valentine’s Day meal.

You’ve seen chef Ashish Alfred on “Good Morning America” and the “Today” show as well as “Bar Rescue.” He’s running a contest right now to rescue someone else from screwing up Valentine’s Day.

“You’re going to tell me why you’re the perfect candidate to have me come cook Valentine’s Day dinner for you and your loved one,” Alfred said. “And I’m going to sift through all the emails decide who I think has the saddest story, and I’m going to show up and brighten your Valentine’s Day.”

Who is he looking to help?

“Probably the most hopeless, the most romantic,” he said.

It won’t just be luck of the draw.

“Tell me why you deserve help more than anybody else, and tell me a little about the person that we’re going to be cooking for,” Alfred said. “Tell me about your partner. Tell me why you want to make this special for them. Give me a love story.”

Whoever wins will go to the grocery store with Alfred to come up with a great menu.

“If I meet you and your loved one is a huge fan of chicken parm, we’re gonna work out the best, easiest chicken parm recipe you’ve ever had,” he said. “If they’re a fan of lobster and steak, we’re going to figure that out too.”

In fact, as daunted as people can get by cooking seafood, he swears it’s really not that hard.

“Especially if you’re doing like, shrimp and scallops, it cooks in minutes,” he promised. “It’s done without really having to think about it too much. And it’s really easy to dress up, too.”

Also notable for the occasion – “a lot of seafood is a really good aphrodisiac. Oyster, some people even say scallops,” Alfred pointed out.

And depending on what you want to make, you’ll learn it yourself. Because he’s not just showing up and letting you get all the credit.

“You’re going to be cooking right alongside with me,” said Alfred. “I’m going to make sure that I leave you with something that you can use for a lifetime.”

Submit your entry to info@alfredrestaurantgroup.com before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

“I believe cooking is a skill that everybody should possess,” Alfred said. “So I’m going to leave you a couple skills that hopefully you can carry with you to the next Valentine’s Day.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.