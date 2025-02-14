Valentine’s Day in the office: Workplace romances flourishing, but why?

Despite metaphorical admonitions including "don't dip your pen into the company's ink," most U.S. workers have had workplace romances, according a new study by the Society for Human Resource Management.

Despite metaphorical admonitions including “don’t dip your pen into the company’s ink,” most U.S. workers have had workplace romances, according a new study by the Society for Human Resource Management.

“More than half of U.S. workers have either been in, or are currently in, a workplace relationship,” said James Atkinson, vice president of thought leadership at SHRM. “Just in the last year, one in six people has gone out on a date with one of their colleagues.”

Men are more likely than women to have dated a coworker — 62% versus 45%.

Atkinson said the study also looked into the motivation of those involved in interoffice relationship.

“On this Valentine’s Day, I’m happy to share that love-related motivations did top the list — more than half of worker told us that things like companionship, or even sincere love, were reasons for starting these relationships,” said Atkinson.

Not everyone was looking for a special someone: “About one in four told us job-related motivations were a driving factor, whether that’s some kind of security, or even job advancement.”

There are upsides to an office romance, said Atkinson. “Getting to spend more time with someone you’re in a relationship with — I mean, we spend more time at work than we do anywhere else in our lives.”

What’s allowed in your workplace?

Atkinson said only approximately one in 20 organizations had rules banning workplace relationship outright.

“Some organizations say you can’t have a relationship between a manager and a direct report, or maybe you can’t have a relationship within the same department,’ said Atkinson, who encourages HR departments to make clear to employees what is and isn’t allowed, in interoffice relationships.

“Making sure they’re communicating early, as well as often,” said Atkinson.

In fact, Atkinson recommends an employee tell their HR professional if they’re involved in a workplace dating relationship.

“It really comes down to protecting yourself as an employee, because sometimes these relationships might not have the best of endings,” he said.

