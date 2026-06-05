DC Getaway: Discover Boston’s culture from the Pennyweight Hotel

With an advantageous travel time of a 90-minute plane trip from Ronald Reagan National Airport, a cultural exploration of New England’s largest city is well within reach.

In the “D.C. Getaway,” WTOP contributor Briana Thomas shares tips for trips a hop and a skip away from D.C. The story below is based on a press trip sponsored by Pennyweight Hotel Boston and Meet Boston, and reflects Briana’s independent editorial research. The sponsor has no editorial involvement and did not sponsor Briana’s flights.

A stay at Pennyweight Hotel Boston places curious travelers in the heart of downtown Boston where waterfront dining, crowd-cheering sports and popular shopping districts are all within walking distance.

With an advantageous travel time of a 90-minute plane trip from Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA), a cultural exploration of New England’s largest city is well within reach.

The boutique hotel invites business and leisure travelers to the West End neighborhood, where adults can kick back on a weekend getaway — or after a weekday work conference — in one of the 112 minimalist rooms and suites.

At every turn, hotel guests are met with curated artwork lining the lobby walls and warmly painted hallways. The contemporary design extends throughout the property, including the guest rooms, where natural tones and soothing shades of peach, tan and green create a refreshing retreat.

Stretch out in a plush king bed or book a room with two duvet-covered double beds for a getaway with a friend or partner. Each room includes a work desk and coffee maker, while the hotel also offers a meeting space for guests needing a quiet place to read, study or catch up on work during their stay. Travelers can also fit in a morning workout or midday cardio session at Pennyweight’s fitness center.

On-site dining

Sip hot espresso and taste casual eats at laid-back cafe and bar 155 on Portland. Breakfast begins daily at 7 a.m. with grab-and-go options like pastries and fried egg BLTs alongside lighter fare including yogurt, overnight oats and omelets. Morning service runs until 10 a.m. Monday through Friday and until 11 a.m. on weekends. After 5 p.m., diners can savor easygoing dishes such as garlic Parmesan chicken wings, burgers, and lobster rolls with shoestring fries. Dinner and cocktails are served until 9 p.m. daily, making it a great way to enjoy the outdoor patio in the summer months.

Things to do nearby

A brief walk from the hotel leads vacationers to an array of local attractions such as the championship-touting TD Garden, where basketball and hockey fans can root on the Celtics and Boston Bruins. Beyond attending a game, sports fanatics have the option of taking The Sports Museum tour of the arena and getting a behind-the-scenes peek at the place that welcomed star athletes like Bobby Orr, Larry Bird and Bill Russell.

Just a few paces from the sports arena, is the picturesque Lovejoy Wharf where you can enjoy maritime cuisine while taking in views of the water at Alcove. After your meal, head outside to the Boston Harborwalk and hop on the budget-friendly Boston Sea Port Ferry to cruise across the river to the Institute of Contemporary Art. This vibrant museum is home to new visual artworks and rotating installations centered around spotlighting emerging artists.

For a romantic night out or a family-style meal, stroll from the hotel to Little Italy — a historic North End neighborhood overflowing with culture and vintage architecture. Here, the oldest eatery in the area, Cantina Italiana, treats locals and tourists to mouth-watering southern Italian fare ranging from veal chop parmigiana to white wine-drizzled rigatoni.

Also, don’t miss out on the chance to commemorate America’s 250th birthday celebration with a visit to landmarks from the American Revolution. History buffs will love the in-depth educational adventures Boston By Foot curates along the famous 2.5-mile Freedom Trail.

Whether you’re traveling for business, history or fun, Pennyweight Hotel Boston provides an effortless stay for all getaway itineraries.

Plan Your Boston Trip

How to get there: A nonstop flight from Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) is approximately 90 minutes. The train ride from Washington Union Station to Boston South Station is about seven hours and 30 minutes.

How to get around: Rideshare and taxis are easily accessible options for getting to and from the airport. For exploring near the hotel, the area is very walkable. Biking and the water taxi are popular options.

Pricing: Rooms start around $275 per night. There was a $75 pet fee and a $70 valet parking fee.

Briana Thomas is a Washington, D.C.-based journalist and tour guide with a passion for travel. To read more of Briana’s explorations, subscribe to her DC Getaway newsletter. She is the owner of local history and culture tour company Black Broadway Travel, and the Arts and Culture writer for Washingtonian Magazine.

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