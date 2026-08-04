Beyer squashes challengers, GOP newcomers prevail in Va. primary ahead of pivotal midterms

A flurry of nominees for U.S. Congress claimed victory shortly after polls closed in Virginia's rare late-summer primary election that sets the stage for the midterms.

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A flurry of nominees for U.S. Congress claimed victory shortly after polls closed Tuesday night in Virginia’s rare late-summer primary election.

The results of the primary solidify Virginia’s ballot for the general election — a contest that will determine the balance of power in Congress.

It didn’t take long for winners to emerge in the commonwealth’s Congressional primaries. Most races were called within the first hour after voting ended and turnout appears to have been relatively low.

Thirty minutes after polls closed, The Associated Press declared retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Doug Ollivant the winner of the Republican primary in District 7. He will face first-term Democratic Rep. Eugene Vindman in what is expected to be a competitive midterm race.

Republican Dave Beckwith will run against Rep. Suhas Subramanyam with hopes of thwarting the Democratic congressman’s bid for a second term in Virginia’s heavily blue 10th District.

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bert Mizusawa won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, and will challenge Democratic Sen. Mark Warner for his long-held seat in November.

Incumbent Rep. Don Beyer defeated four challengers to secure the Democratic nomination in Congressional District 8. Beyer will bid for a seventh congressional term in November and face Republican Tony Sabio.

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Rep. Don Beyer talks with WTOP's Nick Iannelli and Mitchell Miller about Virginia Democrats' midterm strategy.

Primaries generally draw out fewer voters than general elections and Tuesday’s contest came as some Virginians were out of town on vacation or preparing to send students back to school.

The primary’s odd timing may have contributed to the seemingly muted participation from voters.

Virginia typically holds its primary on the third Tuesday in June. But the nomination contests were pushed back as lawmakers hashed out a voter-approved redistricting proposal designed to give Democrats an upper hand in the U.S. House midterms. The Virginia Supreme Court ultimately overturned the redistricting plan.

Last summer, President Donald Trump asked Texas Republicans to adjust the state’s map to favor the GOP. That request sparked tussles over gerrymandering across the nation as the midterms closed in.

Warner to face Army veteran from Northern Va.

Three Republicans, all hailing from Northern Virginia, competed for a chance to run against Warner in the general election in hopes of flipping his seat in the U.S. Senate.

Mizusawa walked away with 51% of the vote, according to The Associated Press, far outpacing his fellow candidates David Williams, 29%, and Kim Farington, 20%, as of 10:30 p.m.

“Thank you, Virginia! We campaigned hard across Virginia and thanks to you, we now move on to defeat Senator Mark Warner. I also congratulate my fellow Republican candidates — we were never opponents — and let’s unite Virginians for a big win in November,” Mizusawa wrote on social media.

Northern Virginia race may be competitive in high-stakes midterm

Democratic Rep. Vindman will face Ollivant, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, in what could be a tight race in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

While celebrating his victory, Ollivant criticized the first-term congressman.

“Eugene Vindman went to Washington and voted with his party’s leadership while grocery bills climbed, the grid strained, and our factories stayed closed. Virginians in this district don’t need another vote for the status quo. They need more jobs and better jobs, more power on the grid, a food system that works, and a border that’s actually secure,” Ollivant wrote in a news release.

Vindman narrowly won a seat vacated by now-Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who left Congress to run for governor, in 2024. His district includes parts of Prince William, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties and Fredericksburg.

In a statement Tuesday night, Vindman wrote, “My opponent spent the last several months proving his loyalty to Donald Trump and the most extreme voices in his party. I’ve spent that same time fighting to lower costs, tackle corruption in Washington, and deliver for Virginia families.”

Ollivant earned 56.6% of the vote, beating businessman Philip Harding, with 30.7%, and pastor Rick Smithers, with 12.8%, The Associated Press reported at 10:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Democrats in Virginia believe they can flip at least two seats in the U.S. House — even without the help of mid-decade redistricting. Some members of the party, including Gov. Abigail Spanberger, have suggested that they could pick up four seats.

One race to watch is in Virginia’s Hampton Roads, where a rematch will play out between former Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and Jen Kiggans, who booted her from Congress in 2022. The 2nd District leans slightly in favor of Republicans, according to analysts.

Beyer spoke with WTOP about the challenges Democratic candidates face in the midterms amid pressure from far-left members of the party.

“I think a lot of the tack to the left is just frustration because we’ve had a year and a half of Donald Trump, and people are really angry that we have not been able to stop him,” Beyer said. “We point out that elections have consequences. We’re in the minority. We need to get back in the majority to have a better chance to stop him”

A deeper look at primary results for U.S. House in Northern Virginia

A group of former and current government employees ran against incumbent Rep. Beyer for the Democratic nomination in Virginia’s 8th District, which covers Fairfax and Arlington counties as well as the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church.

“I am grateful to Northern Virginians for again making me their Democratic nominee to fight for Virginia’s 8th District. I am working to elect Democrats across the country starting right here in Virginia, and doing all we can to restore sanity and decency. Let’s get to work,” Beyer wrote in a statement on X.

Some of the candidates argued Beyer didn’t do enough to help federal workers who lost their jobs during sweeping DOGE cuts.

But voters ultimately sided with Beyer, who held a significant advantage as the longtime incumbent. Beyer won 67.6% of the vote while the runner-up Mo Seifeldein fell behind with just 17.6%, as of 10:45 p.m., The Associated Press reported.

Seifeldein resigned from his position at the U.S. Department of Labor in protest of Trump’s policies. The other candidates who hoped to unseat Beyer were Michael Duffin, a foreign policy expert who was fired amid DOGE cuts; Adam Dunigan, a former CIA case officer; and Lorena Bruner a substitute teacher.

Beyer, a six-term congressman, has criticized the workforce cuts and joined other lawmakers in proposing legislation that would help former and current federal workers.

In Congressional District 10, Beckwith won the Republican nomination with 72.5% of the vote, while Julie Perry earned 20.4% and Anthony Suttles earned just 5.6%, The Associated Press reported at 10:30 p.m.

Beckwith will run against Rep. Subramanyam, who filled a vacant congressional seat in 2025. The district includes Fauquier and Loudoun counties, parts of Prince William and Fairfax counties as well as the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

No primaries were held in Virginia’s 11th Congressional District, which covers parts of Fairfax County and Fairfax City. Rep. James Walkinshaw won a special election in September to replace the late Congressman Gerry Connolly, who died in May. In November, Walkinshaw will run for reelection against Republican Arthur Purves.

Arlington incumbent sidesteps challengers

Arlington County Board Chair Matt de Ferranti secured the Democratic nomination to the at-large board seat, brushing aside two challengers who had hoped to stifle his reelection bid: Julie Farnam and James DeVita.

The Associated Press called the race for de Ferranti at around 10 p.m. as the incumbent carried 55% of the vote and the runner-up, Farnam, fell behind with 27.6%.

According to the county’s website, de Ferranti was first elected in 2018 and has twice earned the unanimous support of his colleagues to chair the board, most recently in January.

Early look at turnout

Democrats held primaries in Arlington and Fairfax counties. Early estimates of votes show turnout was higher in those places than other parts of Northern Virginia.

Looking at Democrats in the 8th District, 2.24% of voters cast ballots Tuesday and 4.28% of voters cast early ballots. For Republicans, 0.72% cast votes on primary day and 0.80% voted early, the Fairfax County elections office reported at 3 p.m.

In Arlington, the elections office estimated 5.8% of voters cast ballots Tuesday, as of 5 p.m.

In Prince William County, about 2.3% of voters turned out to vote when combining early votes with ballots cast Tuesday, according to the office of elections.

Turnout seemed to be about the same in Loudoun County, where the office of elections estimated 2.04% of voters cast ballots, as of 4 p.m.

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