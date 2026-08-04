LIVE RESULTS: Virginia primary election 2026

See live results from Virginia's primary election as voters nominate candidates for U.S. Congress and local offices.

Follow WTOP’s team coverage of Election 2026 online, on air at 103.5 FM or on the WTOP News app.

Virginia voters head to the polls Tuesday to nominate candidates who will be on the ballot in November’s midterms.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

See live results as they come in.

US Senate

Incumbent Sen. Mark Warner is the Democratic nominee.



US House — District 7

Rep. Eugene Vindman is the Democratic nominee.

US House — District 8

Tony Sabio is the Republican nominee.

US House — District 10

Rep. Suhas Subramanyam is the Democratic nominee.

All US House districts

Select a district from the drop-down menu.



Arlington County Board

Republicans are not holding any primaries for local offices statewide.

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