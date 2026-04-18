DC Getaway: Exploring Toronto’s art scene, from galleries to murals

A 90-minute nonstop flight from D.C. to Toronto will have travelers on their way to sightseeing radiant street art and some of the most expansive galleries in Canada.

In the “D.C. Getaway,” WTOP contributor Briana Thomas shares tips for trips a hop and a skip away from D.C. The story below is based on a press trip sponsored by Destination Toronto and reflects Briana’s independent editorial research. The sponsor has no editorial involvement.

This summer, Toronto will draw crowds for FIFA World Cup matches, lively concerts and food festivals. But in Canada’s cultural capital, the visual art scene is also worth a trip.

A 90-minute nonstop flight from Reagan National Airport to Toronto Pearson International Airport will have travelers on their way to sightseeing radiant street art and some of the most expansive galleries in Canada. Spend hours browsing the Art Gallery of Ontario’s more than 120,000-piece collection on a solo vacation, or visit hidden gems with your friend group, such as the Black-owned BAND Gallery, to discover diverse exhibits. From ancient artifacts to modern ceramics, these museums and galleries can easily fill a three-day getaway.

Travel through time

The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) and the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) are two of the most popular art spaces in Toronto. Their collections boast a wide range of historic objects, vibrant paintings, tech-forward exhibitions and mixed-media works that transcend time.

At ROM, a larger-than-life Futalognkosaurus dinosaur stretches up to 110 feet tall inside the main entrance, setting the tone for the museum’s immersive natural history displays. It’s just one highlight of the “Age of Mammals” gallery, which features hundreds of specimens from extinct animals dating back 65 million years ago. Across five levels, you’ll move through exhibits on evolution and the Earth’s land and sea creatures and step into galleries centered on ancient civilizations, from Egyptian tombs to Chinese sculpture and Korean calligraphy. Each season, the monthly ROM After Dark series gives the museum a nighttime glow. Visitors can sip drinks, taste local eats and catch live music, magic shows and other artistic fun after hours.

An eight-minute bike ride from the ROM leads to the grand facade of the AGO, where a bronze-cast elephant — created from discarded leather sofas by Canadian artist Brian Jungen — greets visitors out front. Inside, the architecture is just as striking, with sunlit windows offering views of the city’s iconic CN Tower and casting a warm light over thousands of artworks.

While much of the collection highlights Canadian artists, you’ll also find pieces from around the world, including Italian Renaissance and Impressionist paintings by artists like Claude Monet and Jacopo Tintoretto, along with a library of rare books. For something more contemporary, through Oct. 25, visitors can step inside the psychedelic reflections of Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrored Room: Let’s Survive Forever.”

If you visit: ROM is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Admission is $26+. The address is 100 Queens Park, Toronto, Ontario. AGO is open Tuesday and Thursday, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Admission is $30 for adults, $15 for ages 10 to 17 and free for ages 9 and younger. The address is 317 Dundas Street, West Toronto, Ontario.

Celebrate cultural heritage

Since 2010, Black Artists’ Networks in Dialogue Gallery (BAND) has brought a hyper-local feel to Toronto’s mainstream art world. The homegrown collective is currently undergoing a sustainable renovation of its Victorian home in the historic Black neighborhood of Parkdale. In the meantime, travelers can catch pop-up exhibitions and events across the city, showcasing photographs, paintings and prints that reflect the traditions and creativity of Africa, Caribbean and other cultures from the Black diaspora.

For more celebrations of cultural works, take a day trip to McMichael Canadian Art Collection. Located about an hour from Toronto, the museum sits on 100 acres of forested land in the Humber River Valley. It’s an ideal spot to slow down and explore the outdoors, with a sculpture garden, hiking trails and the serene Minokamik Garden, filled with native plants.

Inside, the gallery is home to an impressive collection of Canadian art, including works by the Group of Seven — the painters who defined Canadian landscape art — as well as woodwork, fashion and drawings that spotlight Indigenous artists and heritage.

If you visit: BAND has rotating events. Visit their website for details. The McMichael is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults, free for ages 6 to 25 and free for ages 5 and younger. Parking is available for $7. The address is 10365 Islington Avenue, Kleinburg, Ontario.

Discover art beyond walls

There are “no empty spaces,” according to the theme of the Yorkville Murals Festival. This August, Yorkville Avenue — stretching from Bellair Street to Hazelton Avenue — transforms into an open-air art playground. Visitors of all ages and their pets can take in an array of public art, from live paintings and inflatable pieces to giant murals and interactive installations over two days.

Beyond the colorful visual art, the festival brings a full lineup of events, including DJ sets, rooftop parties, an evening block party, food vendors, outdoor drink tastings, dance battles and group fitness classes.

If you visit: The festival is Aug. 22-23, at Yorkville Park and Lower Bay Station, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free for the block party, and street and park events, but other experiences are ticketed with varying prices.

Plan your Toronto trip

How to get there: Nonstop flights are available from Reagan National Airport (DCA). The total travel time is approximately 90 minutes.

How to get around: Downtown Toronto and the Yorkville neighborhood are very walkable. To explore beyond downtown, rideshare and bikeshare — a great sustainable option — services are available.

Where to stay: If you want to stay in the trendy area of Yorkville within walking distance of museums, luxury shops, and restaurants, you can book a room or city-view suite at Park Hyatt Toronto. The prices start at $400 per night.

Briana Thomas is a Washington, D.C.-based journalist and tour guide with a passion for travel. To read more of Briana’s explorations, subscribe to her DC Getaway newsletter. She is the owner of local history and culture tour company Black Broadway Travel, and the Arts and Culture writer for Washingtonian Magazine.

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