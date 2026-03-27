DC Getaway: A historic stay at the Airlie Hotel in Warrenton

Secluded amid the nature of Warrenton, Virginia, is the historic Airlie Hotel. A short one-hour drive from D.C. leads vacationers to this peaceful retreat graced with tree-lined pathways and harmonious green spaces.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. A historic stay at the Airlie Hotel in Warrenton, Va.

In the “D.C. Getaway,” WTOP contributor Briana Thomas shares tips for trips a hop and a skip away from D.C. The story below is based on a press trip sponsored by Airlie Hotel, and reflects Briana’s independent editorial research. The sponsor has no editorial involvement.

Secluded amid the nature of Warrenton, Virginia, is the historic Airlie Hotel. A short one-hour drive from D.C. leads vacationers to this peaceful retreat graced with tree-lined pathways and harmonious green spaces.

Here, across the property’s 300 acres of rolling Northern Virginia hills and farmland, a quiet staycation is well within reach. Whether you’re looking for a weekend getaway with the family or a quick solo trip to unplug and recharge, the Airlie’s guest rooms and cottages are sure to charm you.

Airlie — named after a castle in Scotland — was built in 1899 during the Gilded Age by sportsman and writer Harry Connelly Groome. Throughout the century, the destination has taken a multitude of different forms.

In the 1960s, it operated as a conference center that welcomed the likes of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Earth Day inventor Sen. Gaylord Nelson. The facility was also transformed into an award-winning production studio and a research space for conservation.

In 2014, the private enclave became a public hotel for travelers for the first time in its history.

Since then, visitors have been able to explore remnants of the property’s storied timeline.

The hotel check-in is located inside a cream-colored, Georgian Revival-style manor home that was rebuilt in 1924 after a fire destroyed the original structure. Upon entry, guests are welcomed with the sight of a glowing, bright red staircase and classic chandeliers.

The two-story house offers private venues and meeting spaces where large parties can host events. After a stroll through the lobby, you can grab a complimentary refreshment and walk or drive to your guest room or private cottage.

The guest rooms, which offer double beds, king bedrooms and queen bedrooms, feature an airy, light color palette that creates a calm, inviting setting for quiet mornings and relaxing evenings indoors for solo vacationers or couples. If you’re staying overnight with a friend, family or work group, then a sleepover in either the Groom’s or Lake Cottages are great choices.

These rustic, four-bedroom country homes can accommodate up to eight people. Plus, there’s plenty of space to cook meals, mingle around the fireplace in the living room and sip coffee on the private patio overlooking the Airlie’s manicured gardens and towering trees.

Things to do on-site

Beyond rest and relaxation, there’s on-site recreation to add a bit of entertainment to your getaway.

Go for a ride around the picturesque property on a complimentary bicycle, break a sweat at the fitness center, book an expert guided archery lesson, reserve a fishing session at Lake Stanley, or compete in a friendly game of outdoor volleyball at the court or indoor golf at Topgolf Swing Suite.

For brunch and dinner bites, Harry’s restaurant serves farm-to-table delights produced at Airlie’s Berkshire Farm. The in-season menu includes comfort meals such as fried mac and cheese, steak and eggs, brown butter Biscoff pancakes and Black Angus burgers.

For those planning a longer stay, nearby destinations offer even more to explore. Guests can visit local vineyards such as the expansive Morais Winery or take a scenic day trip to Shenandoah National Park — about a 90-minute drive away — for an open-air adventure.

The Airlie offers an easy, nature-filled getaway just outside the D.C. area for travelers looking to slow down.

Plan your Warrenton trip

How to get there: The drive from D.C. to Warrenton is approximately one hour.

Where to stay: Guest room prices start around $276 per night.

How to get around: Recommend arriving and exploring nearby areas by car. The hotel grounds are walkable. There are complimentary bicycles available to ride on the property.

Briana Thomas is a Washington, D.C.-based journalist and tour guide with a passion for travel. To read more of Briana’s explorations, subscribe to her D.C. Getaway newsletter. She is the owner of local history and culture tour company Black Broadway Travel, and the Arts and Culture writer for Washingtonian Magazine.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.