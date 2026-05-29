Go-Go band UCB: From mom’s basement to Lizzo’s album

Lizzo is helping a local D.C. go-go band celebrate their 30th anniversary in an amazing way.

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WTOP's Jimmy Alexander speaks to Go-Go band UCB about their inclusion in new Lizzo song

Lizzo is helping a local D.C. go-go band celebrate their 30th anniversary in an amazing way.

The pop star has sampled UCB’s song “Sexy Lady” for her new album Bitch, which drops on June 5.

Founding UCB member Rock Mikey told WTOP that they were thrilled D.C.’s official music was getting “its flowers.”

“It’s a major movement, and for the culture to have someone of her stature… to be inspired by one of our, like, favorite songs… that’s major,” Rock Mikey said. “It’s going to do big things.”

Rock Mikey is a longtime Washingtonian. “I attended Park View Elementary School. I went to Shaw Junior High School, then I went to Wilson High School,” he said, adding he started UCB “in my mother’s basement back in 1996.”

“With me, Trey Marcus, aka G Money, my brother Dundee, my cousin Wooda, rest in peace,” Rock Mikey said. “Moody, Eric, Peeps, we all started this band, Big Marcus, Big E.”

The collaboration traces back to a connection between Lizzo’s camp and producer Tay Keith.

“He got introduced to Go-Go through a relative that attended Howard University… and he took a liking to the song ‘Sexy Lady,’” Rock Mikey said.

Keith met original band member Trey in a studio session. “And two years later it’s here,” Rock Mikey said.

The news about the song came to Rock Mikey through a publishing company.

“They gave me a call and told me that Lizzo’s camp wanted to sample ‘Sexy Lady.’ We did the paperwork and got the business straight,” Rock Mikey said.

Recently, the band got to connect with Lizzo in person. “Super dope personality, very lovable woman,” Rock Mikey said.

“We actually did a TikTok video that she released a couple days ago… got to chop it up with her, take some pictures,” Rock Mikey said. “I really like her.”

Rock Mikey said he is excited that the partnership with Lizzo will help push D.C.’s “sound and culture beyond the DMV.”

On Father’s Day, UCB will perform a special concert at Nats Park.

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