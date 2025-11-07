DC Getaway: Atlantic City turns up the energy with Spiegelworld’s ‘The Hook’

The historic theater at Caesars Atlantic City is returning to its glory days of show biz by headlining a one-of-a-kind live show, Spiegelworld’s “The Hook."

In the “DC Getaway,” WTOP contributor Briana Thomas shares tips for trips a hop and a skip away from D.C. The story below is based on a press trip sponsored by Spiegelworld, and reflects Briana’s independent editorial research. The sponsor has no editorial involvement.

In 1929, the Warner Theater opened its doors on the Atlantic City Boardwalk ushering in decades of premiere motion picture screenings and live music acts, such as jazz star Ella Fitzgerald and country-rock artist Ricky Nelson. Now, the historic theater at Caesars Atlantic City is returning to its glory days of show biz by headlining a one-of-a-kind live show, Spiegelworld’s “The Hook.”

Adults looking for a fun night out can take a quick trip to Atlantic City, New Jersey, to snag a front-row seat inside the restored theater to see the city’s first permanent live show, now in its third year of production. With an advantageous travel time of a little more than a three-hour train ride from D.C.’s Union Station, or a three-hour drive directly to the shore, an unforgettable night — without the kids — is well within reach.

The 75-minute daring variety show — created by award-winning Las Vegas- and Atlantic City-based entertainment troupe Spiegelworld — combines a hilarious mix of circus-style feats, gravity-defying stunts and hair-hanging acrobats accompanied by choreographed dance numbers and edgy magic tricks.

In between acts of the nautical-themed performance, including juggling, roller skating and trapeze gymnastics, the crowd gets to interact with unhinged host Dick Marlin, whose provocative skits and jokes are sure to have audiences rolling into the aisles with laughter.

At the end of the lively whirlwind of entertainment, theatergoers may find themselves on their feet clapping along to a grand finale of dance and colorful costumes.

If you visit: “The Hook” at the Warner Theater is open Wednesday through Sunday with performances at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets start at $79 per person. It’s located inside Caesars Atlantic City, next to the Wild West Casino at 1909 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, New Jersey.

On-site dining

There’s an array of casual and elevated dining experiences at Caesars’ massive ocean view resort. For travelers craving Italian cuisine before or after the revue, check out groovy restaurant Superfrico next door to the theater. It serves creative cocktails and artfully-plated dishes, such as spicy chicken parm and garlic clams linguini daily from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

After dinner, toast libations amid wonky decor and dazzling lights at Horse Dive Bar inside of “The Hook” lobby Wednesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Also, for vacationers who stay overnight, there’s enough time on the day trip itinerary to savor delightful breakfast bites, such as cheesy omelets and lemon poppy seed pancakes, daily starting at 8 a.m. at Gordon Ramsay Pub and Grill before heading back to D.C.

Plan your Atlantic City trip

How to get there: The train ride from D.C.’s Union Station to Philadelphia’s William H. Gray III 30th Street Station, with a New Jersey Transit Rail transfer to Atlantic City, is approximately 3 hours and 15 minutes. Or, driving from D.C. to Atlantic City is approximately 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Where to Stay: For a convenient location to the show and modern guest rooms, the Caesars Atlantic City is a grand option; prices start around $107 per night.

How to get around: Rideshare and taxis are easily accessible options for getting to and from the airport. For exploring near the hotel, the area is walkable.

Briana Thomas is a Washington, D.C.-based journalist and tour guide with a passion for travel. She is the owner of local history and culture tour company Black Broadway Travel, and the Arts and Culture writer for Washingtonian Magazine. To read more of Briana’s explorations sign-up for her Good Story newsletter.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.