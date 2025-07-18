DC Getaway: Escape to Cape May, New Jersey’s Seaside Charm at La Mer Beachfront Resort

Tucked away at the southern tip of New Jersey is one of America’s oldest seaside resorts: Cape May. The charming small town is known for its elegant Victorian architecture and much more.

La Mer Beachfront Resort coastal view. (Courtesy La Mer Beachfront Resort) Courtesy La Mer Beachfront Resort A look inside a hotel room with a balcony view at La Mer Beachfront Resort. (Courtesy La Mer Beachfront Resort) Courtesy La Mer Beachfront Resort A photo of the Pier House Restaurant dining room at La Mer Beachfront Resort. (Courtesy La Mer Beachfront Resort.) Courtesy La Mer Beachfront Resort. ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

In the “DC Getaway,” WTOP contributor Briana Thomas shares tips for trips a hop and a skip away from D.C. The story below is based on a press trip sponsored by La Mer Beachfront Resort, and reflects Briana’s independent editorial research. The sponsor has no editorial involvement, and did not sponsor Briana’s transportation or activities beyond the resort.

Tucked away at the southern tip of New Jersey is one of America’s oldest seaside resorts: Cape May. The charming small town is known for its elegant Victorian architecture, fine dining, beachfront promenade, and historic attractions such as the mid-19th-century Cape May Lighthouse.

From the D.C. area, summer vacationers can take a four-hour drive directly to the quaint county, or a scenic one-hour and 15-minute sail across the Delaware Bay on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry to reach the serene destination.

For couples, families, and friend groups wanting to be close to the best spots in town, a midweek retreat to La Mer Beachfront Resort — a family-owned property dating back to the ‘60s — is a cozy option. Located along Beach Avenue, the hotel is a tranquil bicycle ride or walk away from the Jersey Shore overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. The balcony-view rooms are designed for peak relaxation, featuring breezy coastal decor and sand-toned furniture that makes guests feel like they are sunbathing on the beach even from inside their hotel room.

Beyond the sundecked rooms, resort visitors can catch a wave at the crowd-free beach and take advantage of complimentary towels, chairs, and umbrellas for lounging. To upgrade your beach day, cabanas and beach boxes are available to rent seasonally. There’s additional outdoor summertime activities, too, like morning yoga on the beach, afternoon kite flying, and nightly live music performances on the lawn (weather permitting). Once you’ve soaked up all the sun on the sand, guests can cool down at the pool, or keep up with their gym routine at the 24-hour fitness center.

Where to eat

There are a number of delicious food options in Cape May, one of which is on-site at La Mer. The hotel’s Pier House Restaurant and Wine Bar is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When you walk into the waterfront eatery you’ll be greeted by large windows, and a spacious dining room exuding nautical elegance.

The menu serves a variety of seasonal cuisine: build-your-own omelets for breakfast, jumbo hotdogs and crab cake sandwiches for lunch and generous portions of chicken milanese and grilled boneless pork rib-eye for dinner. Plus, there’s $8 cocktails during happy hour.

For more surf and turf bites off property, a Cape May tradition is The Ebbitt Room. Located inside the vintage Virginia Cottage — a luxury boutique hotel a part of the sophisticated Cape Resorts collective — The Ebbitt Room is an elevated farm-to-table dining experience. Diners can savor tastes of lamb, halibut, deviled eggs (sourced from the properties’ nearby Beach Plum Farm) and sweet ricotta doughnuts inside the antique dining room or outdoors on the front porch. On Friday and Saturday evenings, the intimate ambience is filled with the sounds of a live pianist so you can sip a specialty cocktail and snap your fingers along to some of your favorite songs.

Foodies can keep the seaside vibes going in downtown Cape May just steps away from the ocean at Taco Caballito Tequileria. The restaurant is casual and upbeat cooking up craft tacos, street fries and jalapeño margaritas.

Things to Do Nearby

Travelers looking for a bit of leisure sightseeing and shopping can head to the popular cobblestoned Washington Street Mall. The open-air marketplace that is mostly closed off to traffic is a great place to shop desserts, coffee, clothes, handmade accessories, books, wine, and more.

Here, explorers can hop on a guided trolley tour to learn about the city’s rich history and culture — something that’s worth doing since the entire city is a national historic landmark. Plus, there’s fishing, kayaking, and boating at the beach.

Plan Your Cape May Trip

How to get there: Driving to Cape May from Washington, D.C. takes approximately four hours and is the fastest route. It’s a three-hour car ride from Washington, D.C. to Cape May-Lewes Ferry pickup location, and then a one-hour and 15-minute sail to Cape May. The train trip from Washington Union Station to Atlantic City Terminal via NJ Transit requires a bus transfer to get to Cape May, and takes a total travel time of six to seven hours.

How to get around: The area is very walkable and there are golf cart and bicycle rental options available.

Pricing: Rooms at La Mer Beachfront Resort start around $219 per night.

Briana Thomas is a Washington, D.C.-based journalist and tour guide with a passion for travel. She is the owner of local history and culture tour company Black Broadway Travel, and the Arts and Culture writer for Washingtonian Magazine. To read more of Briana’s cultural explorations sign-up for her Guide Culture newsletter.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.