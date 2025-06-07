DC Getaway: Stay and play at New York City’s Tempo by Hilton Times Square

Stay the weekend in Times Square just steps away from Broadway theaters and rooftop restaurants at New York City’s Tempo by Hilton.

In the “D.C. Getaway,” WTOP contributor Briana Thomas shares tips for trips a hop and a skip away from D.C. The story below is based on a press trip sponsored by Tempo by Hilton Times Square, and reflects Briana’s independent editorial research. The sponsor has no editorial involvement, and did not sponsor Briana’s flights.

Stay the weekend in Times Square just steps away from Broadway theaters and rooftop restaurants at New York City’s Tempo by Hilton.

With an advantageous travel time of a little more than an hourlong plane trip from Reagan National Airport — or a three-hour train ride from D.C.’s Union Station, a big city Manhattan adventure is well within reach.

The stylish hotel places the heart of the entertainment district at your doorstep. It sits atop the historic Palace Theatre, and hosts an on-site bar and restaurant where travelers can catch skyline views of a flashy midtown.

For travelers craving a blend of both leisure and fun, the Tempo brand has you covered. The hotel design is lifestyle-centered so guests staying in one of the 661 rooms can unwind on a provided yoga mat or go for a run in the Wellness Room in between explorations of the city.

The property’s overall aesthetic is thoughtfully modern and inviting, offering a nice break from the hustle and bustle of Times Square. The 11th floor lobby — where you check in — features a warming interior design with large open-to-floor windows, and a comfy lounge area.

In the spacious guestrooms there’s additional opportunities to recharge: the beds are plush, and the expansive windows have blackout curtains that are timed to dim at sunset. Also, depending on which room or suite you book, you can take in stunning views of the Hudson River, a possible Times Square pop-up performance, and Central Park South from the windows.

On-site dining

Tempo’s cocktail bar and restaurant, Highball, serves food and beverages from morning to midnight — excluding a short afternoon closure from 2 to 4 p.m. If you’d like to begin your day with an early or late breakfast, you can sip a cup of espresso and enjoy nutritious baked goods until 11 a.m.

For lunch, there’s hearty burgers and club sandwiches. In the evening, the restaurant transforms into a lounge vibe with low lighting and table service where foodies can order artfully plated entrées like steak, striped bass and jumbo Thai chili chicken wings.

The delightful Highball experience goes beyond cuisines. There’s a signature cocktail menu promoting tastes of alcoholic and spirit-free libations. And to keep the nighttime excitement going, on select nights, diners can see live musical performances and attend ticketed events like stand-up comedy shows.

Things to do nearby

A brief walk from the hotel leads vacationers to an array of local attractions such as The Museum of Modern Art and The Minksoff Theatre — currently showing an outstanding run of “The Lion King” musical.

Also, there’s an endless option of eateries, shopping, and art experiences to visit within a 3-mile driving radius. A quick 13-minute rideshare can transport travelers to the grandiose Morgan Library and Museum, or dinner at one of Manhattan’s cutesy hidden gem rooftop restaurants, like Bar Sprezzatura atop the Kimpton Theta New York hotel.

Whether you’re traveling for business, pleasure or rejuvenation, Tempo provides a hospitable stay for all getaway agendas.

Plan your New York City trip

How to get there: Nonstop flights from Reagan National Airport or Dulles International Airport to John F. Kennedy Airport or La Guardia Airport are approximately one hour and 15 minutes. The train ride from Union Station to New York Penn Station is approximately three hours.

How to get around: Rideshare and taxis are easily accessible options for getting to and from the airport. For exploring near the hotel, the area is very walkable and biking is an option.

Pricing: Rooms start around $260 per night.

Briana Thomas is a Washington, D.C.-based journalist and tour guide with a passion for travel. She is the owner of local history and culture tour company Black Broadway Travel, and the Arts and Culture writer for Washingtonian Magazine. To read more of Briana’s cultural explorations sign-up for her Guide Culture newsletter.

