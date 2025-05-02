DC Getaway: Punta Cana’s Lopesan Costa Bávaro is paradise for couples

If you’re longing for a romantic respite from Washington—with or without kids—then Punta Cana’s all-inclusive luxury resort Lopesan Costa Bávaro, Spa & Casino is a dreamy destination.

If you’re longing for a romantic respite from Washington—with or without kids— then Punta Cana’s all-inclusive luxury resort Lopesan Costa Bávaro, Spa & Casino is a dreamy destination.

Located along the Dominican Republic’s trendy 30-mile white sand Bávaro Beach, this 1,042-room resort offers spectacular views of blue and turquoise Caribbean waters. The resort is massive, but don’t let that intimidate you. The property is designed for customized experiences so travelers can dive into entertainment or relaxation at their own pace.

There are seven international dining concepts and 16 bars to choose from. Plus, an adults-only area and play spaces for kids and teens—including an awesome water park.

A four-hour flight from Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) or Dulles International Airport (IAD) will take you to this highly-rated tropical paradise where there’s fruity cocktails to sip poolside and a bowling alley for families. The options are endless, and for convenience, activities and amenities can easily be reserved and mapped out through a downloadable resort app.

For Leisure

Tranquility welcomes you upon arrival. Imagine walking hand-in-hand with your sweetheart while spotting manicured palm trees, water landscapes, lush gardens and sky-revealing ceilings through the lobby and hallways as you venture to a room designed with a contemporary interior reflecting aqua color tones and an open floor plan for optimized serenity.

If you’re traveling child-free, there’s options to book suites ranging from economy to pool or ocean view rooms secluded within the adults-only section of the resort that also provides access to a private beach area and a buffet. For more amusement and intimacy, you can stay at a swim-up suite tailored for direct access to an exclusive pool.

The most elevated experience is reserved for Unique guests. Unique rooms boast suites with stunning oceanfront views and upgraded guest amenities such as access to the Unique Beach Club where diners can savor breakfast, lunch and dinner in a restaurant with limited crowds, beachfront butler service to assist with dining reservations and navigating the resort, and a glass of champagne upon arrival.

International cuisine

Some all-inclusive resorts rotate the same menu items across all of their dining facilities, but Lopesan Costa Bávaro ensures vacationers have a variety of meals to choose from. Foodies on a date night or families having a feast, will taste courses inspired from Asia, France, Italy and more.

To satisfy a pasta and pizza craving, Gondola restaurant is a hefty dinner choice. Also, couples can escape to Paris at the La Boheme restaurant to eat bites of saucy beef bourguignon and crepes amid charming decor. Inari is an eatery serving sushi and teriyaki dishes with the ambiance of a Japanese steakhouse. The Charro is an immersion into Spanish culture where chefs prepare tacos, enchiladas and more Mexican cuisines. In addition to the more formal restaurants, there are two buffets where travelers can eat fresh deli meats, American favorites like french fries and sandwiches, Caribbean dishes, Mediterranean entrees and lots more.

Reservations can fill up fast so it’s recommended you reserve your dining reservations especially for lunch and dinner in the app ahead of time. Also, taxes and gratuities are included here, so you can leave your wallet in the room.

Entertainment and attractions

Whether you opt to tan in a sunbed along the more than 1,000-foot private beachfront, splash around in the mega infinity pool, which is one of seven freshwater pools at the property, or salsa with your lover late night at Chía Lounge’s DJ party, there’s nonstop entertainment to curate the perfect adventure.

The nightly entertainment is on a rotating schedule, but a typical evening may include listening to the soothing sounds of a live saxophonist or DJ on the terrace of Coralino Bar complemented by an espresso martini pop-up bar. Once dinner service concludes, guests can walk to The Boulevard—an outdoor plaza hosting indoor entertainment spaces, a gym, an ice cream parlor, OM Spa, shops, a reading-friendly cafe and the casino—for choreographed live performances in the theater and an outdoor party with a DJ and neon lights.

The late night activities are geared towards adults, but there’s plenty of fun during the day for kids to enjoy. Families can zip down slides at Splash Island water park and compete in arcade games and bowling. For adults looking to unwind, there’s wellness and sporting activities you can participate in from yoga to kayaking while the kiddos play at Panchi Kids Club, or enjoy video games and karaoke at Teen Vibe Club.

At Lopesan Costa Bávaro, there are so many ways to build-your-own vacation and make new memories on your next getaway.

Plan your Punta Cana Trip

How to get there: Nonstop flights from Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) or Dulles International Airport (IAD) to Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) are approximately 4 hours.

How to get around: A transfer from the airport to the resort can be arranged with Lopesan Costa Bávaro ahead of arrival.

Pricing: Rooms start around $300 per night and are all-inclusive.

Briana Thomas is a Washington, D.C.-based journalist and tour guide with a passion for travel. She is the owner of local history and culture tour company Black Broadway Travel, and the Arts and Culture writer for Washingtonian Magazine. To read more of Briana’s cultural explorations sign-up for her Guide Culture newsletter.

