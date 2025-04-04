DC Getaway: 3 unforgettable nature and wildlife adventures in the Ozarks, Missouri 

In the Ozarks, Missouri, there are easy-to-navigate natural history museums, nature trails, animal sightseeing, and an award-winning aquarium that are fun options for a multiday family vacation.

Since the 70s, Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris has encouraged people to adventure outdoors. Introducing folks to the great outdoors is an integral part of the lifelong conservationist’s creation of The Johnny Morris Conservation Foundation — a nonprofit operating some of America’s most spectacular conservation attractions in Morris’ Missouri hometown.

Travelers can venture into a world of discovery in the Ozarks at one — or three — of the foundation’s massive adventure parks and artifact-filled museums. Whether you’re a seasoned outdoor enthusiast or newbie to adventure travel, there’s easy-to-navigate natural history museums, nature trails, animal sightseeing and an award-winning aquarium that are fun options for a multiday family vacation.

A five-hour flight from Reagan National Airport to Springfield-Branson National Airport will have you on your way to penguin meet-and-greets, wildlife tram tours, fine dining on a scenic mountaintop and a journey through President Theodore Roosevelt’s recreated log cabin. Here’s a look inside three of the Ozarks, Missouri’s must-see attractions.

Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium (WOW)

At every main entrance to this giant adventure park, guests are greeted by lifelike replicas of mammals, bison, elk and more towering wildlife. The 350,000-square-feet animal kingdom celebrates and preserves the heritage of America’s natural habitats and creatures, as well as the hunters, fishers and anglers who help protect them.

At every turn, guests are immersed into the sights, sounds, smells and temperatures of nature, spanning more than one-and-a-half miles of walking trails, galleries and exhibitions educating visitors on 800-plus species.

There’s a ton of cool things to do here so be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes. You could easily spend a full day learning about common and rare species, viewing hand-painted murals, snapping photos with zebras, shopping at Bass Pro Shop, devouring a bowl of bison chili at Hemingway’s Blue Water Café, and so much more. But if you’re short on time, you can cover the focal points of WOW in about four hours. Guests have the option to visit each part of the attraction in whichever order they’d like. It’s recommended to start with the special effects-equipped Wildlife Galleries.

The Wildlife Galleries take guests on an expedition through 4D diorama climates reimagining Africa’s savannas and safaris, the chilled polar arctic, North American woods, sheep-lined mountains and Teddy Roosevelt’s Maltese Cross Cabin. The walk through each climate allows a close-up look at giraffes, hippos, lions, turkeys, wolves and more grazing and perched state-of-the-art animal replicas, and Western paintings.

From there, you can dive into the wonders of the aquarium. The aquarium’s deep blue fish tanks, colorful reef habitats, Amazon Rainforest, limestone caves, and humid alligator swamp is nothing short of mesmerizing. The seas, lakes, and oceans are brought to life indoors where you can view live penguins inside of tanks and tunnels, discover how various American presidents enjoyed the sport of fishing, observe on-site bird rehabilitation, and of course, lots of live and recreated fish and amphibians from lobsters to stingrays, otters, jellyfish and snakes.

To upgrade your adventure, you can encounter adorable Gentoo penguins, dive underwater with sharks, feed rays and join a shark feeding time with add-on encounters or tour tickets. Also, be sure to browse the stunning “Nature’s Best Photography” exhibit, which was formerly installed at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

If you visit: Open Wednesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday to Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., $40+ for adult single-day admission and $60 for two-day admission, $24+ for children ages 4-11 single-day admission and $40 for two-day admission, free for ages 3 and under. Free parking on-site. The address is 500 W Sunshine St. Springfield, Missouri.

Dogwood Canyon Nature Park

Here’s the epitome of an outdoor playground. Families can hike, bike, drive (park vehicles only), segway or walk the Ozarks’ 10,000-acre Dogwood Canyon Nature Park for exercise, wellness, flavorful food at Mill & Canyon Grill Restaurant, and conservation education.

The retreat to the natural paradise — which opened to the public in 1996 — runs from Missouri through the border of Arkansas. The open-air beauty is graced with scenic views of waterfalls — a great spot for a family photo or romantic engagement proposal — glowing bluish-green streams, handmade bridges, skybound bluffs, American bison, eagles and Rocky Mountain elk and white-tailed deer.

For a more hands-on experience, explorers can fish the park’s streams for rainbow trout solo or with a professional guide. Or gallop through the landmark on an hour or two-hourlong horseback ride accompanied by experienced wranglers.

To add more educational fun to your park visit, you can learn about wildlife and sightsee herds of bison and elk with knowledgeable guides who know the animals by name. Visitors can venture through the parks’ ecosystem aboard a narrated group tram tour, a private fishing tour of the canyon, or private small group tours that have the options of going off-road or through the park’s main sites with teaching guides who are equipped with species illustrations, demos and binoculars. The tours are priced separately from general park admission.

Also, there is limited internet and cellphone reception on-site, so downloading your tickets to your phone before arrival is a good idea.

If you visit: Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., advance online admission purchase recommended, $18+ for adult single-day admission and $30 for two-day admission, $12.50+ for children ages 4-11 single-day admission and $20 for two-day admission, free for ages 3 and under. Parking on-site. The address is 2038 West State Hwy 86 Lampe, Missouri.

Top of the Rock

Travel to the highest elevation in Taney County for the year-round Top of the Rock experience. Guests can park at the welcome center and take complimentary shuttles to various locations of the expanse situated south of Branson, Missouri. Similar to the WOW attraction, you can spend an entire day or two here taking in the fresh air of the Ozark Mountaintops and Top of the Rock’s indoor entertainment.

There’s a par-3 golf course, several restaurants, a spa, swimming pools, on-site lodges for overnight stays, the Ancient Ozarks Natural History Museum, Lost Canyon Cave & Nature Trail and breathtaking glimpses of the sunset overlooking Morris’ Cathedral of Nature — a larger-than-life rock excavation site created from a sinkhole.

When you take the stairs down to what appears to be a small Ancient Ozarks Natural History Museum, you’ll be shocked by the extraordinary collection of Native American artifacts and objects on display across a multiroom basement museum. The galleries give detailed histories of prehistoric creatures, Native and Indigenous communities, and the American Civil War through hidden gem collectibles, film, military canyons and authentic Native clothing and pottery.

Lost Canyon Cave & Nature Trail can be experienced during the day or night with up to four golf cart passengers at a time. If you want a light show, check out the trail by route of the teched-out golf cart and live narration at night. The after-dark ride is a seasonal experience that features light displays, a giant glowing elk and a chance to sip drinks at the Bat Bar inside of a cave.

If you want to include an upscale dinner in your itinerary, the Osage Restaurant is delightful. Taste generous servings of steakhouse menu items such as lamb, rib-eye and seafood in between views of log cabin decor and the sky from floor-to-ceiling windows.

If you visit: Cave & Trail open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Museum open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., $40+ for adult admission to both cave and museum, $20 for children ages 4-11 admission to both cave and museum, free for ages 3 and under. $10+ parking on-site. The address is 150 Top of the Rock Rd. Ridgedale, Missouri.

Plan your Ozarks trip

How to get there: Nonstop flights are not available from Reagan National Airport. Travelers can choose one-stop flights from DCA with brief layover times in various cities such as Chicago, Charlotte, Dallas or Atlanta that total a travel time of approximately five hours.

How to get around: A rental car is strongly encouraged for traveling to each attraction. Rental cars can be purchased at the airport in Springfield.

Where to stay: If you want to stay within walking distance of Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium, you can room at Angler’s Lodge. The cozy log cabin-inspired lodge is pet-friendly and serves complimentary breakfast.

Briana Thomas is a Washington, D.C.-based journalist and tour guide with a passion for travel. She is the owner of local history and culture tour company Black Broadway Travel, and the Arts and Culture writer for Washingtonian Magazine. To read more of Briana’s cultural explorations sign-up for her Guide Culture newsletter.

