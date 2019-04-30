202
Vehicle crashes into trees off BW Parkway in Laurel

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews April 30, 2019 8:47 am 04/30/2019 08:47am
A crash along the northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Laurel, Maryland caused delays Tuesday morning.

The crash Tuesday initially closed all lanes in the northbound direction.

Aerial images from WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington showed a vehicle off the roadway past the tree line between Maryland routes 197 and 198.

Northbound traffic was backed up past Md. 197 on the approach to Laurel, along the National Arboretum. One northbound lane reopened around 6 a.m. All lanes reopened by 7 a.m.

