Vehicle crashes into trees off BW Parkway in Laurel

Delays continue heading north on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Laurel, Maryland after a crash initially closed all lanes in the northbound direction.

A crash along the northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Laurel, Maryland caused delays Tuesday morning.

The crash Tuesday initially closed all lanes in the northbound direction.

Aerial images from WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington showed a vehicle off the roadway past the tree line between Maryland routes 197 and 198.

Northbound BW parkway between 197 #Laurel #Bowie Road and 198 car into the trees left side, big #mdtraffic delays from Powder Mill Rd #Breaking @First4Traffic pic.twitter.com/CotxLhi65l — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) April 30, 2019

Northbound traffic was backed up past Md. 197 on the approach to Laurel, along the National Arboretum. One northbound lane reopened around 6 a.m. All lanes reopened by 7 a.m.

