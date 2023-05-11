Orange Line delays begin Friday with start of Metro summer construction

On Friday, Metrorail riders who rely on the Orange Line will be hit with the first delays from Metro's planned summer construction.

On Friday, Metrorail riders who rely on four stations on the Orange Line will be hit with the first of delays from Metro’s planned summer construction.

The transit agency announced Thursday that it would conduct structural work and waterproofing from May 12 to 21 on the platform canopies at the Minnesota Ave and Deanwood stations on the Orange Line.

The platforms will not be fully closed, but trains between the Stadium-Armory and Cheverly stops will be single tracking during the 10 days of construction.

The stations were previously closed for construction a few years ago during the summer, but Metro couldn’t coordinate with Pepco to shut down the power transmission lines above the canopy in the heat of summer, according to Metro General Manager Randy Clarke.

“We are continuously working to maintain our infrastructure and have prioritized major construction during the summer months when ridership tends to be lower,” Clarke said. “At the same time, we are striking a balance to run as much service as possible and provide travel alternatives through the summer so that your Metro continues to meet our customers’ needs.”

Metro will run an additional “Orange Line Plus” train service during construction between Vienna and Downtown Largo during the morning and evening rush hours. Orange+ trains will run every 24 minutes, with service to and from Downtown Largo, while traditional Orange Line trains will run every 24 minutes to and from New Carrollton.

When the Orange, Orange+, Blue and Silver lines are all running, trains should be arriving every four minutes, on average, between Rosslyn and Stadium-Armory stations.

Outside peak periods and on weekends, Orange Line trains will run every 20 minutes between Vienna and New Carrollton only. Orange+ trains will not operate during these times.

The canopy construction work on the Orange Line kicks off the 2023 Major Construction projects scheduled for the summer, which are all part of Metro’s $15 billion capital program.