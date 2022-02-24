CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » Metro identifies 'probable' causes…

Metro identifies ‘probable’ causes of 7000-series railcar issues

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

February 24, 2022, 1:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Metro said Thursday it may have figured out what’s causing wheelsets to fall out of spec on its problematic 7000-series railcars.

The cars, which make up 60% of Metro’s rail fleet, were pulled from service following a Blue Line train derailment in October.

Metro General Manager and CEO Paul Wiedefeld told the agency’s board of directors that “probable root causes” of the wheelset issues had been identified.

“It is very likely that a combination of issues contributed,” he added, without going into further detail.

Wiedefeld said the next step will involve testing to validate or reject their theories.

The news was greeted with enthusiasm by Board Member Tracy Hadden Loh.

“Obviously, it’s absolutely massive to make progress on finding the root cause,” she said.

Wiedefeld also said future updates could include information about a timeline for returning the problem railcars to service.

John Aaron

John Aaron is a news anchor and reporter for WTOP. After starting his professional broadcast career as an anchor and reporter for WGET and WGTY in Gettysburg, PA, he went on to spend several years in the world of sports media, working for Comcast SportsNet, MLB Network Radio, and WTOP sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Army seeing some progress in its digital transformation

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

OPM facing schedule delays, budget overruns for its trust fund modernization initiative

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up