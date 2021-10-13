Metro’s Blue Line still stopped in Arlington as derailment investigation continues

Free shuttle buses replaced Metrorail service at the Rosslyn, Arlington Cemetery and Pentagon stations on Wednesday. Inbound Blue Line trains continue into D.C. along the Yellow Line before turning around at the Mount Vernon Square station.

The Washington Metrorail’s Blue Line remains suspended between Rosslyn and Pentagon stations as transit officials continue to investigate a derailment that left riders stranded in the dark during Tuesday afternoon’s commute.

Free shuttle buses replaced Metrorail service at the Rosslyn, Arlington Cemetery and Pentagon stations on Wednesday. Inbound Blue Line trains continue into D.C. along the Yellow Line before turning around at the Mount Vernon Square station.

Commuters seeking an alternative should be aware that Metro’s Orange and Silver lines are single-tracking between Clarendon and Foggy Bottom due to the work zone set up as a result of Tuesday’s derailment. Expect delays in both directions.

Metro first received word of a disabled 7000-series Blue Line train around 5 p.m. Tuesday inside the railway tunnel between Rosslyn and Arlington Cemetery stations.

Arlington fire crews helped around 200 passengers navigate the dark to get out of the tunnel; at the time of the derailment, the train was located about 1,800 feet from the station platform at Arlington Cemetery, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reported.

Passenger Mayra Rivera was riding the train when she said she saw smoke all of a sudden.

“It wasn’t a lot of smoke. It was just a little bit of smoke. They were trying to get it running, but it just kept stopping,” Rivera told WTOP, adding that stranded riders were later escorted in groups of 25 for the quarter-mile walk underground back to Arlington Cemetery station.

One person was transported to a hospital in stable condition, Arlington County Fire and EMS services said. No other details were available on the nature of the person’s injury.

National Transportation Safety Board railroad accident investigators are working in conjunction with the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission and Metro officials to determine what happened.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.