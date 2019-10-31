Home » Tracking Metro 24/7 » Metro cancels some planned…

Metro cancels some planned weekend track work for Nationals victory parade

October 31, 2019, 5:10 PM

A Washington Nationals fan celebrates by climbing a street sign outside Nationals Park early Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Metro is making adjustments to accommodate crowds expected downtown Saturday for the Washington Nationals’ World Series victory parade along Constitution Avenue.

Track work that would have canceled Metrorail service between the McPherson Square and Federal Center Southwest stations has been postponed.

The work that eventually will impact service on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines is for track-bed lighting upgrades and will be rescheduled. When it happens, there will be free shuttle bus service.

The parade is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.

