Riders on all Metro lines slowed St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Planning to take Metro to and from your St. Patrick's Day festivities? Single tracking is expected to slow riders on all lines over the weekend, with the most significant delays scheduled on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines.

Blue, Orange and Silver line trains are scheduled every 24 minutes each Saturday and Sunday with single tracking through Rosslyn. Silver Line trains are cut back to only run between Ballston and Wiehle-Reston East.

Red Line trains are scheduled every 16 minutes from the ends of the line with single tracking between Van Ness and Dupont Circle. Additional trains are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. between Farragut North and Silver Spring.

Green Line trains are scheduled every 16 minutes with single tracking between L’Enfant Plaza and Navy Yard. Yellow Line trains are cut back to run only between Huntington and Mt. Vernon Square rather than Fort Totten.

Among events and construction work closing roads this weekend across the area, the Four Courts 4 Miler Saturday morning is scheduled to close Wilson Boulevard near Court House, restrict traffic on other parts of Wilson Blvd. to Route 110, and could lead to delays on northbound Route 110 toward Interstate 66.

From Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning, the Washington Regional Alcohol Program also has its St. Patrick’s Day SoberRide program. It offers a limited number of free Lyft rides (1,500) worth up to $15 from 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17 through 4 a.m. Monday, March 18. The free ride code will be released Sunday afternoon.

The Metrorail system runs 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays now.

