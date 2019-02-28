Metro to keep current hours

Metro will keep its current hours for at least one more year after the District's board members split on an effort to block the change.

Metro will keep its current hours for at least one more year after the District’s board members split Thursday on an effort to block the change.

Metro Board Chairman Jack Evans, who is also a D.C. Councilmember, voted to support keeping current hours after pleas from Maryland, Virginia and federal board members and from Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld.

Supporters of the current hours say they provide additional time needed for preventive maintenance work that had not been done before, and that a return to previous service hours would cost too much.

The resolution was approved 7-1 Thursday, with only D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s board appointee Corbett Price voting no.

Metrorail will continue to run:

5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday;

5 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday;

7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday;

8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday

The hours will be in effect through at least July 1, 2020.

