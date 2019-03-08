202
Home » Transportation News » Not all of Alexandria's…

Not all of Alexandria’s DASH rides will be free during summer Metro shutdown

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith March 8, 2019 4:00 am 03/08/2019 04:00am
Share
Franconia-Springfield, Van Dorn Street, Eisenhower Avenue, Huntington, King St.-Old Town, and Braddock Road stations will be closed from May 25 through Sept. 2, for platform repairs and other track work. (Courtesy WMATA)

Alexandria has updated a draft transportation plan for this summer’s monthslong Metro shutdown to remove a suggestion that all of the city’s DASH buses could be free from May 25 through Sept. 2.

During that period, Metro stations on the Blue and Yellow lines south of Reagan National Airport station will be closed.

Metro and DASH do plan to operate specific rail shuttle bus routes that are free, and Alexandria will expand its free King Street Trolley service to start earlier each morning.

Related Stories

Alexandria also plans to add weekday trips to the AT-3 and AT-4 routes to the Pentagon, which riders would pay regular fare for.

Work continues on possible bus lanes or other roadway changes to speed up shuttle and other services.

“The city is also exploring the idea of adding a free express shuttle between Pentagon and King Street Metro during weekday peak periods, and a fare reduction on regular DASH routes for patrons who use the agency’s new mobile ticketing app,” the revised plan said.

Alexandria is accepting comments on its plans through March 20.

The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission was due Thursday night to endorse a request for state funding for the DASH mobile app.

Like similar apps already available on VRE, Maryland’s state-run transit agencies and in other parts of the country, it would let riders pay for single fares, monthly passes or other tickets on their cellphones while also accessing information about bus service and trip planning.

If DASH gets the requested state grant, the funding would offset any transaction fees for riders and help get the app up and running.

If the app works well, it could be expanded to other Northern Virginia transit agencies.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Alexandria, VA News bus dash king street trolley Latest News Local News max smith metro nvtc Tracking Metro 24/7 Transportation News ve Virginia Washington, DC Traffic wmata
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!