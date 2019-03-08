Not all of Alexandria’s DASH rides will be free during summer Metro shutdown

Alexandria has updated a draft transportation plan for this summer's monthslong Metro shutdown to remove a suggestion that all of the city's DASH buses could be free from May 25 through Sept. 2.

During that period, Metro stations on the Blue and Yellow lines south of Reagan National Airport station will be closed.

Metro and DASH do plan to operate specific rail shuttle bus routes that are free, and Alexandria will expand its free King Street Trolley service to start earlier each morning.

Alexandria also plans to add weekday trips to the AT-3 and AT-4 routes to the Pentagon, which riders would pay regular fare for.

Work continues on possible bus lanes or other roadway changes to speed up shuttle and other services.

“The city is also exploring the idea of adding a free express shuttle between Pentagon and King Street Metro during weekday peak periods, and a fare reduction on regular DASH routes for patrons who use the agency’s new mobile ticketing app,” the revised plan said.

Alexandria is accepting comments on its plans through March 20.

The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission was due Thursday night to endorse a request for state funding for the DASH mobile app.

Like similar apps already available on VRE, Maryland’s state-run transit agencies and in other parts of the country, it would let riders pay for single fares, monthly passes or other tickets on their cellphones while also accessing information about bus service and trip planning.

If DASH gets the requested state grant, the funding would offset any transaction fees for riders and help get the app up and running.

If the app works well, it could be expanded to other Northern Virginia transit agencies.

