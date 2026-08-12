Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Sex toy outside DC…

Sex toy outside DC fire station prompts bomb squad response

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

August 12, 2026, 6:05 PM

Police respond to suspicious device in DC
D.C. police respond to a suspicious device near a firehouse in Tenleytown on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, that turned out to be a sex toy. (Courtesy 7News)
Courtesy 7News
Police respond to suspicious device in DC
Police responded to the firehouse just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, for the report of a suspicious electronic device. (Courtesy 7News)
Courtesy 7News
Police respond to suspicious device in DC
D.C. police’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded to the scene and cleared the blue and black colored sex pump device. (Courtesy 7News)
Courtesy 7News
Police respond to suspicious device in DC
The investigation caused some traffic disruptions on Wisconsin Avenue during Wednesday’s morning rush hour. (Courtesy 7News)
Courtesy 7News
(1/4)
Police respond to suspicious device in DC
Police respond to suspicious device in DC
Police respond to suspicious device in DC
Police respond to suspicious device in DC

An object left outside a D.C. firehouse on Wisconsin Avenue in Tenleytown that prompted a bomb squad response turned out to be a sex toy for men.

Related stories

The item, described as an “electronic sex portable pump device” in a D.C. police report, was cleared around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Police responded to the firehouse just after 7 a.m. for the report of a suspicious electronic device. A member of the firehouse told police someone left the device, which had “wires exposed,” according to the report, near the firehouse.

D.C. police’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit, along with its K-9 Unit, responded to the scene and cleared the blue and black colored sex pump device. No injuries were reported.

The investigation caused some traffic disruptions on Wisconsin Avenue during Wednesday’s morning rush hour.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened:

a google map screenshot
D.C. police’s bomb squad was called to the above location for the report of a suspicious device, which turned out to be a sex toy. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps)

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up