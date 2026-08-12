Sex toy outside DC fire station prompts bomb squad response

The item, described as an "electronic sex portable pump device" in a D.C. police report, was cleared around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

D.C. police respond to a suspicious device near a firehouse in Tenleytown on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, that turned out to be a sex toy. (Courtesy 7News) Courtesy 7News Police responded to the firehouse just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, for the report of a suspicious electronic device. (Courtesy 7News) Courtesy 7News D.C. police’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded to the scene and cleared the blue and black colored sex pump device. (Courtesy 7News) Courtesy 7News The investigation caused some traffic disruptions on Wisconsin Avenue during Wednesday’s morning rush hour. (Courtesy 7News) Courtesy 7News ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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An object left outside a D.C. firehouse on Wisconsin Avenue in Tenleytown that prompted a bomb squad response turned out to be a sex toy for men.

The item, described as an “electronic sex portable pump device” in a D.C. police report, was cleared around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Police responded to the firehouse just after 7 a.m. for the report of a suspicious electronic device. A member of the firehouse told police someone left the device, which had “wires exposed,” according to the report, near the firehouse.

D.C. police’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit, along with its K-9 Unit, responded to the scene and cleared the blue and black colored sex pump device. No injuries were reported.

The investigation caused some traffic disruptions on Wisconsin Avenue during Wednesday’s morning rush hour.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened:

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