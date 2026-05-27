FIFA fun comes to National Mall during World Cup

Freedom 250 announced the National Mall will be home to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Zone. The free event takes place during the entirety of the tournament from June 11 to July 19.

While the FIFA World Cup will be played in 11 cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada, D.C. was left out — but the nation’s capital won’t miss out on all the fun.

Freedom 250 announced the National Mall will be home to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Zone. The free event takes place during the entirety of the tournament from June 11 to July 19.

“The FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Zone on the National Mall will help welcome the world to America during the nation’s 250th year,” Keith Krach, CEO of Freedom 250, said in a release.

“This will be a place where people from every corner of the globe come together through sport, freedom, and shared human experience in the shadow of America’s most iconic monuments.”

The soccer celebration watch party will take place on the U.S. Capitol side of the Mall between 3rd and 4th Streets. Fans can easily walk to the fan zone from the Federal Center SW or L’Enfant Plaza Metro stations, making the event highly accessible from all major transit lines.

Along with the live match viewing, the fan zone features interactive exhibits, youth soccer programming, cultural showcases and international food and music.

All matches from the knockout rounds onward will be shown, and all U.S. Men’s National Team games will air regardless of kickoff time. The site will open one hour before the first match each day and close one hour after the final whistle.

“The FIFA Fan Zone Washington, D.C. is a result of an extraordinary partnership that reflects the global spirit of the FIFA World Cup 2026,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a news release.

“We are proud to bring the celebration of the world’s game to the National Mall, and together, we are creating a global experience in the heart of the nation’s capital that unites people from all backgrounds and connects this historic FIFA World Cup 2026 with America’s 250th anniversary through football, culture, and community.”

This is another event marking the country’s 250th birthday on the National Mall, along with the Great American State Fair which runs from June 25-July 10.

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