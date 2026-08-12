Man hoarding cache of stolen reptiles in Capitol Heights home arrested, police say

Police said the thefts took place between March and May, and DeSean Bagley, 31, would sell the stolen reptiles on social media.

A Capitol Heights, Maryland, man has been arrested in connection to the theft of more than 60 reptiles from pet stores in Maryland and Virginia, Prince George’s County police announced Wednesday.

Officers from Prince George’s County and Fairfax County searched the home of DeSean Bagley, 31, last week. They found six geckos, two bearded dragons, 11 ball python snakes and two milk snakes, according to a social media post from Prince George’s County police.

All the animals were turned over to Prince George’s County Animal Control.

Police said the thefts took place between March and May, and Bagley would sell the stolen reptiles on social media.

When police entered Bagley’s apartment in the 400 block of Abel Avenue, he was armed with a handgun, but ultimately complied with officer’s commands and was taken into custody “without incident,” police said.

Bagley is facing at least three felony charges and has a court appearance scheduled for next month.

WTOP’s Anna-Lysa Gayle contributed to this report.

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