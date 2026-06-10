World Cup rush expected at DC-area bars including Arlington soccer staple

Bars across the D.C. region are expecting a busy stretch as fans gather to support their home countries.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. World Cup rush expected at D.C.-area bars, including Arlington soccer staple

Ireland’s Four Courts in Arlington is gearing up for a World Cup surge with preparations underway to handle packed crowds and an around-the-clock soccer atmosphere.

Bars across the D.C. region are expecting a busy stretch as fans gather to support their home countries, but at Four Courts, the energy is already building after national recognition. The pub was recently voted America’s number one soccer bar by the Men in Blazers podcast.

Managing partner David Cahill said the honor has already translated into more attention and business ahead of the tournament.

“We’re super excited. We won the title for 2026. We won it about a month ago, and since then we’ve seen a big uptake in the business. We were already excited for the World Cup, but now we’re delirious,” he said.

Once the matches begin, Cahill said the bar expects the kind of crowds usually reserved for weekends.

“Once the World Cup starts, it’s going to be like a Saturday every single day,” he said.

To prepare, staff are making physical changes inside and outside the bar to accommodate more fans.

“We’ll remove some furniture so we can get more people in here, create a better atmosphere. And then we’re also going to be showing the games out to back at the restaurant,” he said.

The bar is also expecting to serve large quantities of food and drink throughout the tournament. It’s been stocking up on chicken wings and kegs of Guinness.

The buildup to the World Cup follows the Four Courts efforts to recover and rebuild after a 2022 crash that injured several people, forced it to close for extensive repairs and shook the pub’s tight-knit community.

Cahill said it took time, especially with regular customers among those affected, but support from the neighborhood helped the business regain momentum.

As part of the World Cup experience, flags representing all competing countries hang throughout the bar, though that display will slowly change as teams are eliminated, and a pair of big scissors comes out.

“So, as your country gets eliminated, unfortunately, so does your flag,” he said.

Cahill said that element adds a layer of drama to the viewing experience, but the bigger takeaway from the World Cup atmosphere is the sense of connection it creates.

“It just brings people together,” he said.

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