Things to do in the DC area: GLOW Block Party, District Sounds Festival … and more!

Later this year, on May 30 and 31, Club GLOW is hosting Project GLOW at RFK Festival Grounds. The EDM festival features artists and DJ's like Zeds Dead, Eric Prydz, Porter Robinson and Excision.

EDM, or Electronic Dance Music, is headed to the streets of D.C.

As part of a massive outdoor dance party, Club GLOW is hosting Chris Lake, a pioneer in the house music scene, at 600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW on Saturday.

With the U.S. Capitol as a backdrop, Pete Kalamoutsos, owner and CEO of Club GLOW, said, “This event is basically my personal dream … to do a show in this iconic location.”

At the rain-or-shine block party, as many as 10,000 guests are expected to attend. Only those ages 18 and over are allowed to attend. Tickets are currently priced above $100 per person.

Later this year, on May 30 and 31, Club GLOW is hosting Project GLOW at RFK Festival Grounds. The EDM festival features artists and DJs such as Zeds Dead, Eric Prydz, Porter Robinson and Excision.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Spring Sake Festival

As part of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, the Spring Sake Festival on Thursday invites the public to come and taste over 100 different imported and craft sakes from some of the top sake professionals in the U.S. VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission is still available for $100.

Brennan’s x The Occidental pop-up

Celebrate the legacy of the iconic New Orleans-based restaurant, Brennan’s, and its creation, the bananas foster, at The Occidental’s collaboration breakfast with the restaurant. As part of the 75th anniversary of the bananas foster dish, third-generation family proprietor Ralph Brennan and Brennan’s Executive Chef Kris Padalino will be in attendance for the pop-up event, running from Friday through Sunday. The event is only happening for one weekend, but for other collaboration dinners to consider, check out last week’s “Things to do in the D.C. area” guide.

District Sounds Festival

The District Sounds Festival has a mix of rap, cumbia, flamenco and house music coming, with a finale by hip hop artist Oddisee. This Saturday, the event at The Wharf also includes a flamenco‑versus‑tap showcase and a shamanic Argentine orchestra. Tickets cost $12 for general admission.

Georgetown House Tour

For its 93rd year, the annual Georgetown House Tour is back with a variety of notable, local and historic houses and landmarks. This year, guests can see inside the “Jacqueline Kennedy house,” which she owned in 1963 until 1965, and the City Tavern, which is one of the oldest surviving commercial buildings in the District. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or may be purchased in person at St. John’s Episcopal Church on the day of the tour. Tickets cost $75 per person.

Black Coffee

For a one-day pop-up, a street in Downtown D.C. is being transformed into an open-air dance floor. On Sunday, DJ and record producer Black Coffee is performing, alongside immersive art installations, a 360-degree bar, vendors, merchandise and more throughout the closed street. The event is strictly for those ages 21 and older. Tickets are currently sold out, but it’s still possible to join the waiting list.

Maryland

Cousin Simple, The Maka Sticks and Jarrod Hendricks

On Thursday, enjoy some live tunes from local and touring musicians at Silver Spring, Maryland’s Quarry House Tavern. Headlining is indie alt-rock, Columbus, Ohio-based band, Cousin Simple. Openers include D.C.-based ska band The Maka Sticks, and D.C.-based Jarrod Hendricks. Tickets cost roughly $20.

Danny Joe’s Tree House

At Creative Alliance’s The Theatre in Baltimore, Maryland, families with young children can enjoy a stage version of the award-winning streaming children’s series featuring Danny Joe and his puppet pals. Tickets for the event on Saturday cost $25 per adult and $17 per child.

Laurel Art Guild Juried Exhibition

The annual Laurel Art Guild Juried Exhibition is back at the Montpelier Arts Center in Laurel, Maryland, for its 57th year. Expect a variety of mediums, including paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures and collages, among others. The exhibition runs from April 18 through May 31 and is free to attend.

Virginia

Foodees Fest

With other 40 food trucks in attendance, the Foodees Fest is serving gourmet treats to the community at Springfield Town Center. The event also features dozens of artisans. From Friday through Sunday, admission is free. Registering ahead of time allows guests to enter a giveaway for a “free meal.”

Pickle & International Food Festival

Sterling, Virginia’s Crooked Run Fermentation is hosting the Pickle & International Food Festival this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, enjoy “pickle-inspired” and international foods, craft beer and live entertainment. Tickets cost $5 for general admission or $25 for the “VIPP” (Very Important Pickle Person) option.

McLean Restaurant Week

Through Sunday, catch the end of the inaugural McLean Restaurant Week. The event offers limited-time prix fix menus, bundled meal deals and other promotions.

Loudoun Point-to-Point

The Race Course at Morven Park in Leesburg, Virginia, is bringing together horse riders and enthusiasts together for a day of racing. General admission tickets for the event on Sunday cost $40 with parking tickets sold separately.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.